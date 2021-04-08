Ecommerce Specialist (Durban) at Ntice Search

My client, a leading manufacturing site based in Durban, is currently recruiting for an Ecommerce Specialist who will be reporting to the Divisional Head of Retail. The position will be responsible for developing and overseeing Ecommerce and CRM strategies that add value to the business. You will also be responsible for managing the digital marketing initiatives for the organizationJob Responsibilities

Digital strategies for both CRM and eCom in line with Industry/ best in class trends

Create CRM journeys for customers-based on segmentation to follow in the 18-24month purchase journey of the tyre lifecycle

Develop strategies around the eCom platforms to be involved in and how to manage the online journey for customers

Plan, Develop & execute National digital programs & campaigns including online advertising, web site strategy and design, social media, mobile & deliverables

Ensure successful delivery of all digital activity within time and budget whilst delivering exceptional creative product

Site analytics, metrics and campaign reporting

Ensure understanding of the relevant digital/regulatory guidelines in the marketplace

Develop and maintain centralised database which provide insight into dealer and customer behaviour

Recommend best practices based on campaign and customer data analytics

Deliver tangible accountable results by providing qualified loyalty and conquest opportunities to the network that convert into sales

Requirements

Degree in Commerce/ Entrepreneurship/ Software Engineering

Ideal candidate would have launched an eCom platform to market previously

5 -7 years’ experience in eCom, Digital Marketing and CRM

