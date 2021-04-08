Ecommerce Specialist (Durban) at Ntice Search

My client, a leading manufacturing site based in Durban, is currently recruiting for an Ecommerce Specialist who will be reporting to the Divisional Head of Retail. The position will be responsible for developing and overseeing Ecommerce and CRM strategies that add value to the business. You will also be responsible for managing the digital marketing initiatives for the organizationJob Responsibilities
- Digital strategies for both CRM and eCom in line with Industry/ best in class trends
- Create CRM journeys for customers-based on segmentation to follow in the 18-24month purchase journey of the tyre lifecycle
- Develop strategies around the eCom platforms to be involved in and how to manage the online journey for customers
- Plan, Develop & execute National digital programs & campaigns including online advertising, web site strategy and design, social media, mobile & deliverables
- Ensure successful delivery of all digital activity within time and budget whilst delivering exceptional creative product
- Site analytics, metrics and campaign reporting
- Ensure understanding of the relevant digital/regulatory guidelines in the marketplace
- Develop and maintain centralised database which provide insight into dealer and customer behaviour
- Recommend best practices based on campaign and customer data analytics
- Deliver tangible accountable results by providing qualified loyalty and conquest opportunities to the network that convert into sales
Requirements
- Degree in Commerce/ Entrepreneurship/ Software Engineering
- Ideal candidate would have launched an eCom platform to market previously
- 5 -7 years’ experience in eCom, Digital Marketing and CRM
If you meet the required skills please respond to this advert