Electrician

Company situated in Kirkwood, requires a qualified electrician. The position reports to the maintenance foreman.

Key Responsibilities:

Report’s to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.

Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule

Manage electrical assistants.

Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs

Stock control

Adherence to maintenance best practices.

Comply with regulations and law in all work done.

Comply with SRCC maintenance procedures.

Qualifications Requirements:

Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/ Olifantsfontein and a Wireman’s licence.

Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment

Send full Cv and certifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Electrical

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position