Apr 8, 2021

Company situated in Kirkwood, requires a qualified electrician. The position reports to the maintenance foreman.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Report’s to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.
  • Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule
  • Manage electrical assistants.
  • Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs
  • Stock control
  • Adherence to maintenance best practices.
  • Comply with regulations and law in all work done.
  • Comply with SRCC maintenance procedures.

Qualifications Requirements:

  • Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/ Olifantsfontein and a Wireman’s licence.
  • Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment

Send full Cv and certifications to [Email Address Removed]

