Company situated in Kirkwood, requires a qualified electrician. The position reports to the maintenance foreman.
Key Responsibilities:
- Report’s to the Maintenance Foreman with the day to day support to the plants.
- Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule
- Manage electrical assistants.
- Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLCs
- Stock control
- Adherence to maintenance best practices.
- Comply with regulations and law in all work done.
- Comply with SRCC maintenance procedures.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/ Olifantsfontein and a Wireman’s licence.
- Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment
Send full Cv and certifications to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Electrical
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree