Employee Benefits Systems Analyst

DUTIES AND DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Day to day troubleshooting and assistance to the employee benefits team on the administration platform (Everest) and other support systems (in house / third party)
- Development of workflows and reports in the administration platform (Everest), improve the department’s efficiencies and provide accurate and user-friendly information
- Effectively deal with external developers and interpret user requirements for system implementation as well as script adhoc SQL queries and / or HTML reports
- Customising reporting, scheduled jobs, fund requirements specific to business processes and working with large data sets (TXT / XLSX / HTML / SQL etc.)
- Review / optimise business processes and the integration of business processes into the administration platform or a third-party application
- Business analysis, development requirements and project planning
- UAT (user acceptance testing) on various applications / platforms used in the business
- Internal and external user training on new developments or on system support
- Handling and resolving daily adhoc technical queries sent by business
- Assisting with various other adhoc technical administration duties
- Drive continuous improvement of the processes, controls, and user information in the department
- Internal and external meetings including the completion of agendas / minutes / file notes and action items
ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Diploma/Degree in information systems / systems development or related
- Financial services exposure would be highly beneficial specifically in employee benefits / retirement funding
- Working knowledge of four or more of the following languages / applications / solutions:
- SQL (required)
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript (required)
- C# (required)
- Microsoft Power Automate
- Python
- Bootstrap Framework
- API’s
- Web services
- SFTP
- QlikSense / Power BI
- VBA
- Visual Studio
- Visual Studio Code
- NetBeans
- Previous experience in a similar role
- Working knowledge and experience of Everest (administration system) would be beneficial
- Strong working knowledge of word processing, and spreadsheets (MSWord, Excel)
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Strong Attention to detail
- Good analytical / problem-solving skills
- Proactive individual, who is willing take responsibility and accountability for allocated tasks
- Outside the box thinker
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree