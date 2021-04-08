Employee Benefits Systems Analyst

Apr 8, 2021

DUTIES AND DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Day to day troubleshooting and assistance to the employee benefits team on the administration platform (Everest) and other support systems (in house / third party)
  • Development of workflows and reports in the administration platform (Everest), improve the department’s efficiencies and provide accurate and user-friendly information
  • Effectively deal with external developers and interpret user requirements for system implementation as well as script adhoc SQL queries and / or HTML reports
  • Customising reporting, scheduled jobs, fund requirements specific to business processes and working with large data sets (TXT / XLSX / HTML / SQL etc.)
  • Review / optimise business processes and the integration of business processes into the administration platform or a third-party application
  • Business analysis, development requirements and project planning
  • UAT (user acceptance testing) on various applications / platforms used in the business
  • Internal and external user training on new developments or on system support
  • Handling and resolving daily adhoc technical queries sent by business
  • Assisting with various other adhoc technical administration duties
  • Drive continuous improvement of the processes, controls, and user information in the department
  • Internal and external meetings including the completion of agendas / minutes / file notes and action items

ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Diploma/Degree in information systems / systems development or related
  • Financial services exposure would be highly beneficial specifically in employee benefits / retirement funding
  • Working knowledge of four or more of the following languages / applications / solutions:
  • SQL (required)
  • HTML, CSS and JavaScript (required)
  • C# (required)
  • Microsoft Power Automate
  • Python
  • Bootstrap Framework
  • API’s
  • Web services
  • SFTP
  • QlikSense / Power BI
  • VBA
  • Visual Studio
  • Visual Studio Code
  • NetBeans
  • Previous experience in a similar role
  • Working knowledge and experience of Everest (administration system) would be beneficial
  • Strong working knowledge of word processing, and spreadsheets (MSWord, Excel)

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

  • Strong Attention to detail
  • Good analytical / problem-solving skills
  • Proactive individual, who is willing take responsibility and accountability for allocated tasks
  • Outside the box thinker

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

