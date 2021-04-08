Engineering Manager/ Millwright

Reporting to the Director, successful incumbent should have a Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Millwright or related discipline. Government Certificate of Competency : Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.

Will manage all engineering activities, purchasing of engineering spares and consumables for the company. Will be responsible in ensuring full compliance with the requirements of the OHS act 85 of 1993 and it’s regulations and any related legislation. Ensure that the company is kept informed of changes and proposed changes to legislation and the implications for the company. Champion the following elements of Manufacturing Excellence: Maintenance Excellence, Overhaul Excellence, Project [URL Removed] manage all site Maintenance activities, including the annual site overhauls, within the ABR to deliver maximum OEE via a predictive and preventative maintenance policy. To manage the asset life plan for the site and use root cause analyses to identify cost effective ways to improve the engineering utility of the site. Prepare and manage the capital programme. Identify and approve resources that meet the company SHE, quality and cost requirements to carry out maintenance & project work on the site. Provide overall project management, project engineering to capital and maintenance work including overall SHE Responsibility for all engineering contractors working on site. Manage the purchasing of Engineering spares & consumables via an external third party company. Manage and control the operation of the Engineering & Engineering consumable store. Maintain housekeeping standards throughout the organisation. Ensure constructive consulation between production and engineering.

Closing date: 15 April 2021

Desired Skills:

Project Management

