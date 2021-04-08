Engineering Recruitment Consultant

We are currently looking for highly ambitious Engineering Recruitment Consultant to join our team. The successful candidate must be able to succeed in developing and maintaining client relationships, attract first-rate talent and ensure lasting and successful placements. The goal is to exceed clients’ expectations and to add value to our business. We are very fast paced and require a vibrant go-getter.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 2 years proven Engineering/Technical Recruitment experience
  • Strong understanding of Engineering / Technical positions and sourcing portals
  • A passionate desire to succeed and build a successful career
  • A winning mentality
  • The ability to overcome objections and be persistent
  • Understanding of the entire recruitment process
  • Strong knowledge of candidate selection methods and systems
  • Strong business development skills
  • Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills
  • Strong communication skills at all levels both written and verbal
  • Not looking for a “Clock Watcher”- work load can increase a lot and hence flexi hours are required to meet targets.
  • Be sales and service driven
  • Have the ability to work under pressure and handle conflicting deadlines with a sense of urgency
  • Self-motivated and SELF Managed

