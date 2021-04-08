External Sales Rep

Salary is Market Related + Benefits

I am looking for an External Sales Rep to service existing clients in the construction and engineering sector and new business development in additional areas and sectors.

Experience in the industry is ESSENTIAL!

A driver’s license is required together with a proven track record in sales.

MUST be hungry to take home good commission, energetic and passionate about sales, computer literate and fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Fasteners

Nuts

Bolts

Latches

Stainless Steel

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Importers and Distributors of stainless steel fasteners.

