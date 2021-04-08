Salary is Market Related + Benefits
I am looking for an External Sales Rep to service existing clients in the construction and engineering sector and new business development in additional areas and sectors.
Experience in the industry is ESSENTIAL!
A driver’s license is required together with a proven track record in sales.
MUST be hungry to take home good commission, energetic and passionate about sales, computer literate and fluent in English and Afrikaans.
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Fasteners
- Nuts
- Bolts
- Latches
- Stainless Steel
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Importers and Distributors of stainless steel fasteners.