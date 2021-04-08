Position: Group Financial Accountant CA (SA) Urgently – MT
Location: East Rand
Salary: R1m
Primary Areas of Responsibility
- Provision of technical accounting leadership to the divisions and within head office. Consolidation of the company results and drafting of Annual Financial Statements in compliance with relevant accounting policies and IFRS.
- Responsible for the presentation of financial information in the annual report, and preparation of periodic reports to the Audit Committee
Specific Responsibilities
Technical accounting leadership
- Provide technical accounting guidance for Group Finance, the Group’s divisions, Tax, Treasury and other head office departments.
- Prepare and review the posting of accounting entries to reflect Group restructures and acquisitions.
- Review and control key financial statement items, in particular exceptional items and pensions.
External reporting
- Present the financial information in the preliminary announcement and back half of the annual report.
- Liaise with the external auditors in respect of disclosures in the back half of the annual report and preliminary announcement.
Internal reporting
- Prepare the audit committee paper.
- Prepare the quarterly Balance Sheet Committee papers.
Desired Skills:
- Provide technical accounting guidance
- Prepare and review the posting of accounting entries to reflect Group restructures and acquisitions
- Review and control key financial statement items
- External and Internal Reporting
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant