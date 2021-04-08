Head: Business Change and Digital Transformation at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The Head: Business Change and Digital Transformation will be responsible for enablement and delivery of project and programme execution through the management of the project management office and resources (time, people, budget, scope and quality). They will also assist in the setup of the project office protocols, focus on delivering the coordination and management of selected projects and develop appropriate management reporting.Client DetailsMy client is a JSE-listed provider of insurance, financial planning, retirement, investment, and wealth management products to personal, business, and institutional customers in South Africa and internationally.DescriptionBased with in Cape Town or Johannesburg, and reporting into the cluster Chief Information Officer, the Head: Business Change and Digital Transformation will be responsible for enablement and delivery of project and programme execution through the management of the project management office and resources (time, people, budget, scope and quality). They will also be responsible for change execution and portfolio management across the clusters. The Head: Business Change and Digital Transformation will also have the following responsibilities:

Creating and Driving new ways of working (NWoW) across the end to end value chain, including projects/initiatives delivered in Innovation and Disruptive initiatives. The nWoW CoE enables, supports, and guides squads on agile full-stack delivery practices.

Re-engineering, optimising, simplifying and rationalising current legacy processes to improve existing execution services.

Integration and alignment of agile frameworks and methodologies to accelerate Agile Adoption.

Dedicated to driving the transformation across the Delivery Organisation as we shift towards agile practice at scale

Responsible for allocation of resources across work (fulfilling demand)

Accountable and responsible for financial management of line budgets across delivery

Provides vendor management capability to support vendor engagements and contract management for contingent staff

Responsible for the training and upskilling of the resources within the chapter to ensure understanding and knowledge of all relevant standards, methodologies and practices

Coordinating proper change management with a change manager reporting to the project manager for larger projects.

Coordinating a rigorous process for transfer to business as usual operations on completion of a project.

Managing different stakeholder expectations.

Managing project uncertainty and understanding the impacts on the project portfolio/programme and wider business.

Maintaining close working relationships with the project office sponsor, the business areas and the finance managers, to understand at all times the financials on all projects within the portfolio/programme.

Drives the creation and implementation of common project methodology, including support for agile organisational design.

Agile project portfolio management including release delivery

Track team productivity and product delivery by applying lean estimation techniques, emphasizing the delivery of working software.

ProfileQualifications:

Professional Qualifications/Honour’s Degree

Programme Management certification (PGMP), Prince 2, PMI Scrum and SAFe certification.

Must have experience in delivering large scale programmes and programme transformation and delivery approaches.

Experience:

12-15 years experience working in a delivery environment of large programmes of which 5+ years in Senior management roles

3-5 years experience in Agile deliver

Portfolio Change management to new agile practices experience

Financial Accounting Principles

Organisational behaviour theory

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Strategic planning

Forge a high performance delivery culture

Job OfferR1,500,000 to R1,800,000 CTC per annum excl. LTI’s & STI’s

About The Employer:

