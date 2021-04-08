Head of Internal Audit at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Apr 8, 2021

Responsible for leading the internal audit function within the Branch.Client DetailsMy client , within financial services, is looking for a Head of Internal Audit to join their team.DescriptionDuties include and are not limited to :

  • Manage conflicts with stakeholders in finalising audit findings.
  • Manages multiple priorities.
  • Develops, implements and manages flexible risk based annual audit plan aligned to the Branch.
  • Evaluates and recommends ad-hoc audit request for approval.
  • Ensures quality of audit projects.
  • Drafts and reviews all and final audit reports.
  • Communicates the audit issues.
  • Escalates audit issues.
  • Compile reports quarterly and annually and present when requested.
  • Ensures the quality and completeness of all work.
  • Conducts high impact/strategic advisory projects.

No direct reportsProfile

  • CA(SA) / MBA with Honours in internal audit.
  • Must come from the banking sector
  • Must be able to work independently as you will carry out all functions and duties.
  • Mature candidates
  • The candidate must be able to develop audit plans & review.

Job OfferUp to R1.4 million To be discussed telephonically.

About The Employer:

Head of Internal Audit

Learn more/Apply for this position