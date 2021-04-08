Head of Internal Audit at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Responsible for leading the internal audit function within the Branch.Client DetailsMy client , within financial services, is looking for a Head of Internal Audit to join their team.DescriptionDuties include and are not limited to :
- Manage conflicts with stakeholders in finalising audit findings.
- Manages multiple priorities.
- Develops, implements and manages flexible risk based annual audit plan aligned to the Branch.
- Evaluates and recommends ad-hoc audit request for approval.
- Ensures quality of audit projects.
- Drafts and reviews all and final audit reports.
- Communicates the audit issues.
- Escalates audit issues.
- Compile reports quarterly and annually and present when requested.
- Ensures the quality and completeness of all work.
- Conducts high impact/strategic advisory projects.
No direct reportsProfile
- CA(SA) / MBA with Honours in internal audit.
- Must come from the banking sector
- Must be able to work independently as you will carry out all functions and duties.
- Mature candidates
- The candidate must be able to develop audit plans & review.
Job OfferUp to R1.4 million To be discussed telephonically.
