Head of Internal Audit at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Responsible for leading the internal audit function within the Branch.Client DetailsMy client , within financial services, is looking for a Head of Internal Audit to join their team.DescriptionDuties include and are not limited to :

Manage conflicts with stakeholders in finalising audit findings.

Manages multiple priorities.

Develops, implements and manages flexible risk based annual audit plan aligned to the Branch.

Evaluates and recommends ad-hoc audit request for approval.

Ensures quality of audit projects.

Drafts and reviews all and final audit reports.

Communicates the audit issues.

Escalates audit issues.

Compile reports quarterly and annually and present when requested.

Ensures the quality and completeness of all work.

Conducts high impact/strategic advisory projects.

No direct reportsProfile

CA(SA) / MBA with Honours in internal audit.

Must come from the banking sector

Must be able to work independently as you will carry out all functions and duties.

Mature candidates

The candidate must be able to develop audit plans & review.

Job OfferUp to R1.4 million To be discussed telephonically.

Head of Internal Audit

