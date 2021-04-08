HR Manager (EXCO)

A well-known Logistics company requires the above to develop and implement the strategy of the Human Capital Department, managing human capital risks and managing talent in the Organisation in support of the businesses strategic and operational needs to maximise the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s people.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in Human Resources or related is essential.

Previous HR Management experience having worked within a logistics or manufacturing or distribution or related industry is essential.

The successful candidate must have implemented and set up HR structures previously.

Must have strong experience in industrial relations, having been exposed to IR in a Factory / Plant environment.

Previous experience having been exposed to drafting policies and procedures in line with business agendas, communication and having implemented this.

Previous experience in assessing and drafting job profiles and performance appraisal framework is preferred.

Must have knowledge of LRA, BCEA, EE Act, Skills Development Act and

B-BBEE Act. Previous experience having worked on SAP and or SAGE VIP or related is preferred.

Sound knowledge of principles and procedures for recruitment, selection, training, compensation and benefits, labour relations and negotiation, and HR information systems is essential.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



The successful candidate will drive and manage the Company’s HR policies and procedures focussing on transformation.

Handling and manage all IR and labour related responsibilities in the plant.

Providing direct supervision to professional and support levels, which includes objective setting, performance management, motivating, as well as training and coaching of employees.

Managing and resolving issues and conflicts related to Employees and Managers.

Ensuring full implementation of local HR laws, principles within relevant business areas, operations and organisations.

Provide guidance and counsel on HR development activities and develop strategic plans to address the required critical skills to achieve Company objectives.

Ensure compliance with applicable employment conditions, safety and health issues.

Manage B-BBEE projects and facilitate employment equity plans.

Responsible for monitoring and reporting on EE progress to the Exco, the Board and to the Department of Labour.

Report and develop the Group’s approach to B-BBEE scorecard improvements across the range of employment equity, training and enterprise development measures.

Implement an employee performance management programme approved by the CEO and the Board.

Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy.

Support and advise Business on change management in order for business to achieve desired objectives aligned to the business strategy.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position