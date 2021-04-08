HR & Operations Manager at Institute of Directors South Africa

- Job Purpose
The job purpose of Human Resources and Operations Manager for the IoDSA is to provide, maintain and enhance the professional level of Human and Operations resources management, both internally and externally, as required within the professional environment of the IoDSA.
- Role within the organisation
The reputation and the corporate image of the IoDSA are both factors that you will have direct influence over. As Human Resources and Operations Manager your main role within the organization will be to execute and manage, the HR and Operations processes, controls, performance, compliance, reporting and analysis of the IoDSA to ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness of HR and Operations management within the business. An excellent level of people planning and wellness, attention to detail, compliance, organisational support and stakeholder management is required from you at all times.
- Key responsibilities and duties
General HR Compliance and Reporting
- Be the first point of contact for all HR-related queries and requests
- Ensure compliance with relevant legislation including COIDA; BCEA; SDA; SETA; LRA; EEA; UIF; OHS
- Ongoing and ad-hoc HR-related internal audits, reporting and analysis
- Timeous completion of all statutory reporting, as per all applicable legislation (e.g. WSP; ATR; EE Report; Services SETA etc.)
- EE plan operational design, execution, and reporting
- Manage and ensure the accuracy, validity and completeness of all HR records, including but not limited to, databases, organograms, employee personnel files, HR systems, etc.
Recruitment and Selection
- Administration, oversight, and management of end-to-end recruitment and selection processes, inter-alia:
- Conduct recruitment plans and established targets as per EE plans and BBBEE strategy
- Job description design, screening and shortlisting guidance
- Placing vacancies on career portals and conducting all applicable background checks
- Conducting Onboarding activities effectively (all documents completed; payroll and pension runs; tools of trade, systems and office access; welcome packs; induction sessions; employee policies assessments; etc.)
Training and Development
- Administration, oversight, and management training and development processes, inter-alia:
- Training plans and PDPs established beginning of each year
- Oversight, execution and management of annual training plans, and established targets as per BBBEE strategy
- Establish, monitor and manage the functioning of Learnerships
- Co-ordinate design and implementation of inhouse soft skills development for management and staff
- Deep understanding of effective leadership behaviours
Performance Management
- Administration, oversight, and management of performance management, inter-alia:
- Project manage and facilitate performance review cycles and processes
- Support and guidance to staff and line managers regarding performance evaluation process
- Execution and guidance of the established performance management framework
Terminations and Exits
- Administration, oversight, and management of termination and exit processes, inter-alia:
- Co-ordinate completion of all applicable documentation
- Conducting all applicable Exit activities effectively (exit interviews; all documents completed; payroll and pension cancelations; tools of trade return, systems and office access revoked; etc.)
Employee Wellness and Benefits
- Administration, oversight, and management of employee wellness and benefits, inter-alia:
- Wellness plans establishment and execution
- Facilitate conducting of staff surveys
- Oversight and management of relationship with established wellness programme (ICAS)
- Grievance management
- Disciplinary management
- Ensuring employees are assisted with personal and work related pressure through employee wellbeing initiatives
Operations
- Oversight of operations, with respect to:
- Office facilities
- Office security
- Office cleaning and consumables
- Office mailroom and printing
- Reception
- Travel management
- Occupational health and safety
- Business continuity and crisis management
- Information technology
General
- Attendance of management meetings, and participation in key activities as a member of the management team.
- Attendance of functions and representation of the IoDSA
- Budget management for the respective area
- Provide in-depth management reporting and analysis of areas, with actions for improvement continuously, and periodic inputs into board committee reporting
- Implement operational best practices and continuous innovation of operational processes for operational efficiency and effectiveness
- Regular reviews and management of all applicable policies and procedures within departments.
- Attitude & Personal Attributes
Mandatory behavioural competencies:
- Purpose: Show commitment, be dependable and understand the why, and do the right things
- Passion: Innovative, agile, efficient & have drive.
- Performance: Display excellence, Solution-orientated, can take on more, commitment to improvement.
- Professionalism: Act with integrity, show respect, team player and good communication skills.
Additional:
- Ability to prioritise work and work on several tasks at any given time
- Organised, pro-active, self-managed and strong administration skills
- Strong interpersonal skills and professional approach
- Confident in dealing with management and colleagues
- Ability to foresee problems before they arise – insight into the business
- Ability to work well under pressure and be able to meet deadlines in a pressurised environment
- A problem-solving and results-orientated mind-set will be required for this position
- Work requires willingness to work a flexible schedule if necessary
- Ability to work well independently and as part of a team
- Discretion when handling confidential information
- Ability to embrace change within your working environment
- Have an exceptional attention to detail, high accuracy level, employee inspiration and ethical behaviour
- Handle criticism constructively
- Maintain a high standard of business communication at all times
- Moderate level of technology literacy, Scubed HR systems and Microsoft Office 365 is required
- High standard of record keeping
- Accuracy under pressure and managing complexity
- Excellent problem solving and innovative skills
- Excellent planning, organising, and time management skills
- Experience, training and qualifications (Technical Requirement)
- University degree in Human Resources or similar qualification
- SABPP certification preferred Minimum 5 years experience in a HR generalist role, with leadership interaction
- Additional Operations experience preferred
Desired Skills:
- WSP & ATR
- EE Reporting
- Employee Relations
- Scubed
- Operations Management
- performance management
- BCEA
- Skills Development
- BEE
- Health & Safety
- Business Continuity
- Crisis Management
- Emotional Intelligence
- Employee Wellness
- Recruitment & Selection
- UIF
- SETA
- LRA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational
- 5 to 10 years Human Resources
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Board For People Practices
About The Employer:
Ownership of the Institute
The loDSA is a Not for Profit company (NPC in terms of the Companies Act 2008) and as a membership organisation, there is no clearly defined ownership structure, the loDSA is technically owned by its active members at any given time. As membership changes on an on-going basis, the ‘ownership’ structure is not a set structure.
loDSA members have voting rights at the IoDSA Annual General Meeting where the Board of Directors is elected.
Administration of the Institute
The loDSA is run by a Board of Directors elected from the membership of the IoDSA at the Annual General Meeting, held in the middle of each calendar year. The Board consists of between 8-15 Board members, elected without reference to geographical area or branches. At the first meeting of the Board after the AGM, a Chair is elected from among the Board members. The office of Chair may not be held by any one individual for more than two consecutive years.
Elected Board members serve for a period of three years. One third retires each year and are individually eligible for re-election. A small full-time staff, under the direction of the Chief Executive Officer is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Institute.
The IoDSA currently has 2 Executive Directors who are Board members, namely: Parmi Natesan and Sherma Malan.
The Board has elected the following Board sub committees – Audit & Risk Committee; Nomination Committee; Remuneration Committee; Certifications Committee; and a Social & Ethics Committee.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Study Assistance
- Funeral Cover
- Disability Cover
- Life Cover