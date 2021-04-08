HR – Payroll Assistant

Our client in the retail industry is looking for a HR/Payroll assistant to join their organisation.

Salary: R10 000 – R12 000 pm depending on experience.

Job Purpose: To support and implement timeous and effective Human Resources and Payroll services by ensuring that the company continues to meet its business objectives

To advise and guide management on all Disciplinary and Grievance processes.

To manage the disciplinary process when referred to the CCMA for conciliation and Arbitration.

To capture all Disciplinary and Grievance actions on the VIP system for accurate reporting requirements

To ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and selection process is implemented by developing job profiles, preparing job adverts, screening CV’s, interviewing and selecting candidates

To provide the Finance department with HR and Payroll information for quarterly statistics figures.

To prepare and highlight any critical issues with regards to monthly HR reports.

Attend to queries from employees, management and external persons.

Complete the Employment Equity Plan and Workplace Skills Plan and submit within the deadline.

Perform any ad hoc HR related administration (Contracts of employment, employee confirmation letters, work permits, passports etc).

Maintain all employee records for maintenance and auditing purposes.

To ensure within the probation period of new employees

To capture all payroll related information on VIP on a monthly basis (new engagements, terminations, promotions, transfers, employee personal detail changes, overtime, leave)

To ensure that all advances, loans and overtimes are authorised and accurately captured.

To prepare the monthly salaries and check all is in order for

Payment and auditing purposes and distribute the payslips.

To keep up to date with any new versions or updates of the VIP payroll system.

To prepare monthly reconciliation for UIF and PAYE

Complete UIF forms and apply for employee’s tax numbers and directives

Minimum requirements:

HR Diploma

3 – 5 years within HR and Payroll

VIP Payroll system

Drivers License

Desired Skills:

HR

Payroll

VIP

Sage

HR Assistant

HR Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Bramley

