HR – Payroll Assistant

Apr 8, 2021

Our client in the retail industry is looking for a HR/Payroll assistant to join their organisation.

Salary: R10 000 – R12 000 pm depending on experience.

Job Purpose: To support and implement timeous and effective Human Resources and Payroll services by ensuring that the company continues to meet its business objectives

  • To advise and guide management on all Disciplinary and Grievance processes.
  • To manage the disciplinary process when referred to the CCMA for conciliation and Arbitration.

To capture all Disciplinary and Grievance actions on the VIP system for accurate reporting requirements
To ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and selection process is implemented by developing job profiles, preparing job adverts, screening CV’s, interviewing and selecting candidates

  • To provide the Finance department with HR and Payroll information for quarterly statistics figures.
  • To prepare and highlight any critical issues with regards to monthly HR reports.
  • Attend to queries from employees, management and external persons.
  • Complete the Employment Equity Plan and Workplace Skills Plan and submit within the deadline.
  • Perform any ad hoc HR related administration (Contracts of employment, employee confirmation letters, work permits, passports etc).
  • Maintain all employee records for maintenance and auditing purposes.

To ensure within the probation period of new employees

  • To capture all payroll related information on VIP on a monthly basis (new engagements, terminations, promotions, transfers, employee personal detail changes, overtime, leave)
  • To ensure that all advances, loans and overtimes are authorised and accurately captured.
  • To prepare the monthly salaries and check all is in order for

Payment and auditing purposes and distribute the payslips.

  • To keep up to date with any new versions or updates of the VIP payroll system.
  • To prepare monthly reconciliation for UIF and PAYE

Complete UIF forms and apply for employee’s tax numbers and directives

Minimum requirements:
HR Diploma
3 – 5 years within HR and Payroll
VIP Payroll system
Drivers License

Desired Skills:

  • HR
  • Payroll
  • VIP
  • Sage
  • HR Assistant
  • HR Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Bramley

