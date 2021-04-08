Insurance Broker Admin Clerk

Duties:

Provide administrative support to the Brokers & Representatives

Handling telephone enquiries from Brokers & Reps

Prepare quotations for Brokers and Reps in the Sales Managers’ absence.

Verify the authenticity of policy applications from Brokers only

Distribute correspondence to Brokers and Reps

Distribute and handle enquiries regarding commission statements

Collate new business and distribute to various data capturers

Distribute queries to various Sales Managers and/or Brokers and Reps in their absence

Sign and distribute policy applications in absence of Sales Managers

Keep record and escalate Representatives and Brokers client services queries

Assist Sales Manager with general Admin Duties.

Assist Sales Manager with Quarterly Meetings.

Order stationery and distribute to various Sales Managers

Daily production stats updates,

Compiling of weekly car and office marketer roster

Compiling weekly car usage stats and submitting to H/O

Distribution of internal mail

Education:

Matric

RE1

DOFA – Long term insurance ESSENTIAL

Experience:

Minimum of 2 years Admin experience within the insurance industry

Desired Skills:

long term insurance

DOFA

Admin

RE1

Regulatory Examination

Broker Assistant

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

South African Insurance company based in Kroonstad (Free State), seeks to employ a RE1 Certified Admin Clerk to assist the Insurance Brokers with all admin related duties.

MUST HAVE LONG TERM INSURANCE QUALIFICATION – DOFA ESSENTIAL

