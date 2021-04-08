Intermediate Automation Tester

We are looking for an Intermediate Automation Tester to join our Cape Town based team on an initial short-term contract basis. If you are based in Cape Town and you’re passionate about automation, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Location: Cape Town (currently remote but you’ll need to be onsite as soon as required again)

Initial short-term contract

Level: Intermediate

Someone with Automation testing experience using Selenium, Core Java and Bamboo

Rest Assured and Postman – API Testing

QC

TestNG

Jira

Experience working within the financial services industry is a bonus (not a must)

