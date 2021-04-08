Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer with Angular – Remote – R650k to R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Come and join a team of high performing developers working on new market projects that are set to offer you exposure and experience to new, ground-breaking technology.

This is the ideal opportunity to accelerate your growth and development in this technology driven business where you will utilise your expert designing and development skills!

You MUST have the following:

4-6 years’ expert C# experience

.Net Core ASP.NET MVC / Web API and SQL Server

Expert Angular knowledge and experience

Proficiency in SOLID design principles

Full Agile SDLC

Azure cloud experience

Be fuelled by the desire to do better and be the best

Qualification:

IT related degree

Reference Number for this position is SZ52694 which is a permanent REMOTE position offering a cost to company of R650k – 700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

