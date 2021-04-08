Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer with Angular – Remote – R650k to R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Come and join a team of high performing developers working on new market projects that are set to offer you exposure and experience to new, ground-breaking technology.
This is the ideal opportunity to accelerate your growth and development in this technology driven business where you will utilise your expert designing and development skills!
You MUST have the following:
- 4-6 years’ expert C# experience
- .Net Core ASP.NET MVC / Web API and SQL Server
- Expert Angular knowledge and experience
- Proficiency in SOLID design principles
- Full Agile SDLC
- Azure cloud experience
- Be fuelled by the desire to do better and be the best
Qualification:
- IT related degree
Reference Number for this position is SZ52694 which is a permanent REMOTE position offering a cost to company of R650k – 700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma