Intermediate to Senior Software Developer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ C#/.NET at Fourier Recruitment

Intermediate to Senior Software Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Company Information We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals. The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms. Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective [URL Removed] invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks. We’re looking for a skilled software developer to join our team of technology experts. The developer will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies. Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner, as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionalityMinimum RequirementsQualifications

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical SkillsEssential

3-5 years hands on development experience

C# / .Net experience essential

Microsoft SQL Server experience

Advantageous

Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)

Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)

Entity Framework

Git Source Control

Agile & Test Driven Development experience

Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience

Scrum master certification or experience running a scrum team

Financial industry exposure

