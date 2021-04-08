Internal Sales Executive

Only updated CV applications will be considered and shortlised.

Internal Sales Executive – IT Managed Services

cold calling

generating new business

prospecting new leads

qualifying new leads

distributing warm leads to Business Development Managers

keeping abreast with IT market trends

client management

client engagement

meeting with clients

Background in Managed Services beneficial

Industry experience required: Information Technology, IT Solutions, IT Services

Strong telephonic skills

Strong communication skills – verbal and written

Friendly and sales-driven

Able to work in a pressured and fast-paced environment

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Internal Sales

Prospect new customers

Selling

Telesales – Outbound

Inside Sales

Cold Calls

Prospecting

Area Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IT Managed Services and IT Solutions Company based in CPT.

