Only updated CV applications will be considered and shortlised.
Internal Sales Executive – IT Managed Services
- cold calling
- generating new business
- prospecting new leads
- qualifying new leads
- distributing warm leads to Business Development Managers
- keeping abreast with IT market trends
- client management
- client engagement
- meeting with clients
- Background in Managed Services beneficial
- Industry experience required: Information Technology, IT Solutions, IT Services
- Strong telephonic skills
- Strong communication skills – verbal and written
- Friendly and sales-driven
- Able to work in a pressured and fast-paced environment
Only updated CV applications will be considered and shortlisted for this position.
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Internal Sales
- Prospect new customers
- Selling
- Telesales – Outbound
- Inside Sales
- Cold Calls
- Prospecting
- Area Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT Managed Services and IT Solutions Company based in CPT.