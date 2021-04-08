Internal Sales Executive

Apr 8, 2021

Only updated CV applications will be considered and shortlised.

Internal Sales Executive – IT Managed Services

  • cold calling
  • generating new business
  • prospecting new leads
  • qualifying new leads
  • distributing warm leads to Business Development Managers
  • keeping abreast with IT market trends
  • client management
  • client engagement
  • meeting with clients
  • Background in Managed Services beneficial
  • Industry experience required: Information Technology, IT Solutions, IT Services
  • Strong telephonic skills
  • Strong communication skills – verbal and written
  • Friendly and sales-driven
  • Able to work in a pressured and fast-paced environment

Desired Skills:

  • Internal Sales
  • Prospect new customers
  • Selling
  • Telesales – Outbound
  • Inside Sales
  • Cold Calls
  • Prospecting
  • Area Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

IT Managed Services and IT Solutions Company based in CPT.

