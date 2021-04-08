Invoicing Clerk

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Client service and quality
- Relationship building
- Client orders and quotations
- Maintaining of jobs
- Invoicing (Incl. Exports)
- Sales administration
- Financial reporting
- Import and export duties
- Assisting external sales representatives where necessary
- Assisting Sales & Marketing manager where necessary
- General office duties
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric with 5 years minimal work experience in a fast-paced environment
- Proficient in Pastel Accounting
- Proficient in MS office suite especially excel
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong phone presence and experience
- Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Pastel Accounting
- Matric
- Fast Paced Enviroment
- Telephone Skills
- Verbal Communication
- Written And Verbal Communication
- Preparing invoices
- Invoice verification
- Import and Export
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus