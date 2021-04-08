IT Business Analyst (Digital)

Industry: Health Services
Role Purpose:
- To understand clients and to address their needs through differentiated and easy to experience value offerings.
- This is achieved through the process of defining, analysing and documenting user stories, client requirements (functional and non-functional) and desired user experience.
- The role would incorporate UX and behaviour design principles into proposed solutions, while adopting an iterative approach to getting things done.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications and Experience:
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, BCom Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred.
- Formal Business Analysis Qualification advantageous.
- Experienced BA with at least 2 years’ experience, or performing a senior BA role currently.
- Experience in Healthcare domain strongly advantageous
- Must have exceptional Client focused skills and experience: Experience dealing and working with Clients in the health industry, being, doctors etc. and have the ability to analyse data with strong documentation skills.
- Client User experience.
Knowledge and Skills:
- In-depth knowledge of Healthcare environment.
- Knowledge of different software development life-cycle methodologies.
- Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking).
- Strong digital design Principal experience.
- Strong understanding of Digital UML modelling.
- UI mockup tools (Balsamiq, InVision, Sketch, SD) beneficial.
- XML, JSON and related technologies (including XSD, XSL etc.)
- Facilitation skills.
- Problem solving.
- Business analysis planning and monitoring.
- Business and system requirements elicitation and analysis.
- Effective documentation skills.
Responsibilities:
- Discover, design and deliver value that clients really need.
- Make it super simple for clients to experience and love our value offerings.
- Has intimate understanding of the different client personas and their respective needs, for chosen strategic segments – both what the needs are and why: Achieves this by observing and spending time with doctors, consulting with internal client facing ‘bridgians and analysing relevant data and documentation.
- Places the client at the centre of problem solving. Has deep empathy for clients.
- Proposes ideas of ‘value offerings/business solutions’ based on intimate client understanding.
- Constructs user stories, client requirements (functional and non-functional) and desired client experience.
- Taking the ‘whole product’ and end to end client/user experience into consideration – what is needed to enable the client to capture value completely.
- Ensures that requirements and design incorporate principles of UX, Lean and behaviour design.
- Test initial solutions/ideas with simple ‘prototypes’.
- Rapidly iterates, based on client feedback during trial and pilot phases.
- For the purpose to iterate and refine design of ‘value offering’ and/or uncover new requirements.
COMPETENCIES:
-
Good verbal communicator: ability to workshop and communicate requirements and designs to local and offshore development teams; ability to explain technical concepts to project stakeholders in a non-technical way.
-
Good written communicator: ability to write clear and concise specifications.
- Great team player. The ability to easily and effectively interact with local and offshore development teams.
- Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions to problems.
- Great problem solver – able to solve obscure, complicated technical and business problems.
- High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas.
- Ability to think outside of the obvious or traditional solution or norms.
- Client (internal and external) service orientation.
- Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously.
- Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty.
- Flexibility to interact in a broader environment where various stakeholders have different cultures, skills, abilities or different approaches in working towards a set goal.
- Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view.
- Ability to recognise the constructive feedback in any critique.
- Growth mindset attitude.
- Continual learning and self-development.
Desired Skills:
- UX
- Healthcare domain
- SDLC
- Digital design principal
- Digital UML modelling
- UI mockup tools
- Balsamiq
- InVision
- Sketch
- SD
- XML
- JSON
- XSD
- XSL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.