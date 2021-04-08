IT Business Analyst (Digital)

Apr 8, 2021

Industry: Health Services

Role Purpose:

  • To understand clients and to address their needs through differentiated and easy to experience value offerings.
  • This is achieved through the process of defining, analysing and documenting user stories, client requirements (functional and non-functional) and desired user experience.
  • The role would incorporate UX and behaviour design principles into proposed solutions, while adopting an iterative approach to getting things done.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications and Experience:

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, BCom Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred.
  • Formal Business Analysis Qualification advantageous.
  • Experienced BA with at least 2 years’ experience, or performing a senior BA role currently.
  • Experience in Healthcare domain strongly advantageous
  • Must have exceptional Client focused skills and experience: Experience dealing and working with Clients in the health industry, being, doctors etc. and have the ability to analyse data with strong documentation skills.
  • Client User experience.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • In-depth knowledge of Healthcare environment.
  • Knowledge of different software development life-cycle methodologies.
  • Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking).
  • Strong digital design Principal experience.
  • Strong understanding of Digital UML modelling.
  • UI mockup tools (Balsamiq, InVision, Sketch, SD) beneficial.
  • XML, JSON and related technologies (including XSD, XSL etc.)
  • Facilitation skills.
  • Problem solving.
  • Business analysis planning and monitoring.
  • Business and system requirements elicitation and analysis.
  • Effective documentation skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Discover, design and deliver value that clients really need.
  • Make it super simple for clients to experience and love our value offerings.
  • Has intimate understanding of the different client personas and their respective needs, for chosen strategic segments – both what the needs are and why: Achieves this by observing and spending time with doctors, consulting with internal client facing ‘bridgians and analysing relevant data and documentation.
  • Places the client at the centre of problem solving. Has deep empathy for clients.
  • Proposes ideas of ‘value offerings/business solutions’ based on intimate client understanding.
  • Constructs user stories, client requirements (functional and non-functional) and desired client experience.
  • Taking the ‘whole product’ and end to end client/user experience into consideration – what is needed to enable the client to capture value completely.
  • Ensures that requirements and design incorporate principles of UX, Lean and behaviour design.
  • Test initial solutions/ideas with simple ‘prototypes’.
  • Rapidly iterates, based on client feedback during trial and pilot phases.
  • For the purpose to iterate and refine design of ‘value offering’ and/or uncover new requirements.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Good verbal communicator: ability to workshop and communicate requirements and designs to local and offshore development teams; ability to explain technical concepts to project stakeholders in a non-technical way.

  • Good written communicator: ability to write clear and concise specifications.

  • Great team player. The ability to easily and effectively interact with local and offshore development teams.
  • Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions to problems.
  • Great problem solver – able to solve obscure, complicated technical and business problems.
  • High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas.
  • Ability to think outside of the obvious or traditional solution or norms.
  • Client (internal and external) service orientation.
  • Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously.
  • Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty.
  • Flexibility to interact in a broader environment where various stakeholders have different cultures, skills, abilities or different approaches in working towards a set goal.
  • Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view.
  • Ability to recognise the constructive feedback in any critique.
  • Growth mindset attitude.
  • Continual learning and self-development.

About The Employer:

Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

