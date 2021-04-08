Java Developer

THE JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Interpret written business-, functional- and technical specification documents.
- Develop, enhance and maintain applications and change requests.
- Correct bugs within acceptable timeframes according to standards & design guidelines.
- Ensure code is tested adequately prior to committing code.
- Ensure that ticket statuses and follow-ups are done consistently and with enough detail.
- Responsible for functional duties assigned by direct manager.
- Problem identification and problem solving.
- Compile technical documentation (including Wiki pages, Coding & Design standards).
- Review business requirements: identify potential problems and customisations required.
- Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning.
- Assist managers to understand high-level technical implications of client business rules and/or changes.
- Log time spent accurately making use of supplied tools.
- Develop mobile applications in Ionic for both IOS and Android.
- MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum educational requirement: Grade 12.
- A post-matric Java qualification or Java certification.
- Ability to participate meaningfully in JAD sessions.
- Ability to interpret technical specifications.
- Ability to work independently.
- Ability to lead a team of developers.
- Willingness to perform standard tests of own code is a must.
- Excellent command of spoken and written English language.
- Between 5 to 7 years solid Java on the job work related development experience.
- Between 2 to 3 years previous experience in developing mobile applications in Ionic.
- Between 3 to 5 years Angular experience.
- REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Java;
- JavaEE
o RESTful Web services; o EJB 3.1; o CDI 2;
o Microprofiler and;
o JPA(Hibernate).- SQL;- JavaScript;- Angular;- JSON;- Maven;- NodeJS;- Npm and;- Ionic.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS- Agile development methodologies.- Ability to compile technical specifications.- Good understanding of business processes.- Knowledge of the following: o Wildfly; o Eclipse; o Linux(Centos); o GIT; o Jenkins; o KAFKA; o Junit; o Logstash; o Swagger / Open API; o OAuth2 and; o Quarkus.
SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE:- Good communication and interpersonal skills.- Self-starter.- Teamwork and collaboration skills.- Documentation skills.- Organisation/planning skills.- Commitment towards excellence
Desired Skills:
- java
- angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma