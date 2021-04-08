Java Developer

Apr 8, 2021

THE JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Interpret written business-, functional- and technical specification documents.
  • Develop, enhance and maintain applications and change requests.
  • Correct bugs within acceptable timeframes according to standards & design guidelines.
  • Ensure code is tested adequately prior to committing code.
  • Ensure that ticket statuses and follow-ups are done consistently and with enough detail.
  • Responsible for functional duties assigned by direct manager.
  • Problem identification and problem solving.
  • Compile technical documentation (including Wiki pages, Coding & Design standards).
  • Review business requirements: identify potential problems and customisations required.
  • Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning.
  • Assist managers to understand high-level technical implications of client business rules and/or changes.
  • Log time spent accurately making use of supplied tools.
  • Develop mobile applications in Ionic for both IOS and Android.
  • MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
  • Minimum educational requirement: Grade 12.
  • A post-matric Java qualification or Java certification.
  • Ability to participate meaningfully in JAD sessions.
  • Ability to interpret technical specifications.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Ability to lead a team of developers.
  • Willingness to perform standard tests of own code is a must.
  • Excellent command of spoken and written English language.
  • Between 5 to 7 years solid Java on the job work related development experience.
  • Between 2 to 3 years previous experience in developing mobile applications in Ionic.
  • Between 3 to 5 years Angular experience.
  • REQUIRED SKILLS:
  • Java;
  • JavaEE

o RESTful Web services; o EJB 3.1; o CDI 2;
o Microprofiler and;
o JPA(Hibernate).- SQL;- JavaScript;- Angular;- JSON;- Maven;- NodeJS;- Npm and;- Ionic.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS- Agile development methodologies.- Ability to compile technical specifications.- Good understanding of business processes.- Knowledge of the following: o Wildfly; o Eclipse; o Linux(Centos); o GIT; o Jenkins; o KAFKA; o Junit; o Logstash; o Swagger / Open API; o OAuth2 and; o Quarkus.
SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE:- Good communication and interpersonal skills.- Self-starter.- Teamwork and collaboration skills.- Documentation skills.- Organisation/planning skills.- Commitment towards excellence

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

