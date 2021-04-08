Java Developer

THE JOB DESCRIPTION:

Interpret written business-, functional- and technical specification documents.

Develop, enhance and maintain applications and change requests.

Correct bugs within acceptable timeframes according to standards & design guidelines.

Ensure code is tested adequately prior to committing code.

Ensure that ticket statuses and follow-ups are done consistently and with enough detail.

Responsible for functional duties assigned by direct manager.

Problem identification and problem solving.

Compile technical documentation (including Wiki pages, Coding & Design standards).

Review business requirements: identify potential problems and customisations required.

Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning.

Assist managers to understand high-level technical implications of client business rules and/or changes.

Log time spent accurately making use of supplied tools.

Develop mobile applications in Ionic for both IOS and Android.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum educational requirement: Grade 12.

A post-matric Java qualification or Java certification.

Ability to participate meaningfully in JAD sessions.

Ability to interpret technical specifications.

Ability to work independently.

Ability to lead a team of developers.

Willingness to perform standard tests of own code is a must.

Excellent command of spoken and written English language.

Between 5 to 7 years solid Java on the job work related development experience.

Between 2 to 3 years previous experience in developing mobile applications in Ionic.

Between 3 to 5 years Angular experience.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Java;

JavaEE

o RESTful Web services; o EJB 3.1; o CDI 2;

o Microprofiler and;

o JPA(Hibernate).- SQL;- JavaScript;- Angular;- JSON;- Maven;- NodeJS;- Npm and;- Ionic.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS- Agile development methodologies.- Ability to compile technical specifications.- Good understanding of business processes.- Knowledge of the following: o Wildfly; o Eclipse; o Linux(Centos); o GIT; o Jenkins; o KAFKA; o Junit; o Logstash; o Swagger / Open API; o OAuth2 and; o Quarkus.

SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE:- Good communication and interpersonal skills.- Self-starter.- Teamwork and collaboration skills.- Documentation skills.- Organisation/planning skills.- Commitment towards excellence

Desired Skills:

java

angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

