Junior Analyst

Our client is a specialist provider that has grown to be one of the leading companies in its market sector. They provide information and recommendations to clients as an integral part of an effective credit management solution. Their unique web-based interface allows a customised approach to fit their clients industry, appetite for risk, and cost structures.

They currently service over 250 clients ranging from large, listed corporates to SMME’s. The requirement for a junior analyst follows extensive growth in the analytics division.

The successful candidate will require the following skills and background:

ACADEMIC BACKGROUND

BCom (i.e. in Economics or Business) or similar business qualification with 1-3 years’ experience

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

A keen interest in business process and technological innovation

The ability to learn new concepts quickly

Operate independently in a team environment

Detail oriented

Friendly and outgoing nature

Can convey information clearly and effectively, both verbally and non-verbally

Articulate and customer driven

Analytical thinking and problem solving

Ability to work accurately with large volumes of information

Work independently and require limited supervision

Strong business acumen and computer skills, including Microsoft Office suite proficiency, is required

JOB FUNCTIONS

The junior analyst will be required to do the following:

Analyse bureau information in order to recommend credit limits to clients

Obtain and collate information from different internal and external sources to supplement bureau information

Review Credit Application documentation for correctness

Phone debtors to confirm validity of credit applications

Identify fraudulent applications and alert clients accordingly

Follow up with clients regarding outstanding information required to complete assessments

Regular updates provided to clients on the progress of assessments

Update and maintain client information on online system

Active participant in product development and enhancements to online platform

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

