Our client is a specialist provider that has grown to be one of the leading companies in its market sector. They provide information and recommendations to clients as an integral part of an effective credit management solution. Their unique web-based interface allows a customised approach to fit their clients industry, appetite for risk, and cost structures.
They currently service over 250 clients ranging from large, listed corporates to SMME’s. The requirement for a junior analyst follows extensive growth in the analytics division.
The successful candidate will require the following skills and background:
ACADEMIC BACKGROUND
- BCom (i.e. in Economics or Business) or similar business qualification with 1-3 years’ experience
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A keen interest in business process and technological innovation
- The ability to learn new concepts quickly
- Operate independently in a team environment
- Detail oriented
- Friendly and outgoing nature
- Can convey information clearly and effectively, both verbally and non-verbally
- Articulate and customer driven
- Analytical thinking and problem solving
- Ability to work accurately with large volumes of information
- Work independently and require limited supervision
- Strong business acumen and computer skills, including Microsoft Office suite proficiency, is required
JOB FUNCTIONS
The junior analyst will be required to do the following:
- Analyse bureau information in order to recommend credit limits to clients
- Obtain and collate information from different internal and external sources to supplement bureau information
- Review Credit Application documentation for correctness
- Phone debtors to confirm validity of credit applications
- Identify fraudulent applications and alert clients accordingly
- Follow up with clients regarding outstanding information required to complete assessments
- Regular updates provided to clients on the progress of assessments
- Update and maintain client information on online system
- Active participant in product development and enhancements to online platform
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
