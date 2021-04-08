Junior Commercial Underwriter

Junior Commercial Underwriter required in the East Rand. Candidates with 2 years UMA experience, and willing to study towards the required FAIS credits. Must have high attention to details and accuracy and ensure queries are handled within the correct manner and timing. Experience with UMA or Insurance Companies Essential.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

2 years experience within similar role

UMA Industry Experience

FAIS – Willing to study or started

Full Job spec will be provided on interview stage

