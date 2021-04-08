Junior Compliance Officer – At least 3 years’ experience in a Collective Investments’ schemes / investments environment

Junior Compliance Officer
- Compliance Monitoring and reporting
Daily monitoring of Hedge Funds & Share portfolios (Mandate limits), update of breach registers and reporting
- Monitor all Hedge Funds in respect of BN 52 limits and Investment Management Agreement limits.
- Monitor Share Portfolios mandate limits
- Ensure breaches are communicated to the Portfolio Managers and recorded in the breach register.
- Confirm BN 52 breaches to the Trustees with the Manager’s feedback
- Liaise with the Hedge Fund Risk manager on all breaches occurred for the quarter.
- Provide monitoring and reporting in each of the fields applicable to the CIS Manco in respect of CISC Act, Board notices, circulars and Guidance notes
- Review the Monthly CAR in respect of BN 91 of 2014
- Monitoring of the Hedge Fund transaction registers
- Other CISCA monitoring required
2) Advisory support, monitoring and reporting – FICA related
- Monitor FICA requirements for the business unit as an Accountable Institution
- Provide reporting in respect of FICA to the Business Unit Leader and ensure the reports are communicated timeously
- Work with business unit to ensure all non-compliances are communicated with the relevant parties and agree on findings, ratings and remedial action required
- Monitor Targeted Financial Sanctions against clients on the system
- Liaise with Team Leader on FICA stats for the month.
- ECDD’s are prepared for approval by senior management as part of the Compliance team allocation
- Finalize FICA Management Information for the Quarterly Compliance Board report
- Provide advisory support on queries, in liaison with the Senior Compliance Officer and Head, FICA Compliance Officer
3) Lodging to the FSCA
- Mark-to Market report and lodge to the FSCA monthly.
- Quarterly FSCA reports in respect of the Hedge Funds
- Quarterly FSCA reports in respect of Long Only Funds
4) Bloomberg responsibilities
- Assist with procedures and implementation of rules on BBG
- Ensure benchmarks are rebalanced quarterly
- Ensure portfolios in Bloomberg are in line with portfolios in FundOps
- From time to time, stand in for the Senior Compliance Officer to monitor the long only Funds
5) OTHER
- Assist with ad-hoc duties
6) Build good relationships with important stakeholders
Qualifications & Skills Required
Essential:
- Minimum 3-year commercial or legal degree.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in Compliance within the financial services industry.
- At least 3 years’ experience in a Collective Investments’ schemes / investments environment
- Investments mandate monitoring experience
- Good working understanding of the FICA, ML/TF Control regulations and FICA guidance notes
- Compliance monitoring experience.
Preferred:
- Wealth and Investment management industry experience.
- Member of the Compliance Institute of South Africa (CISA).
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Please refer to skills and qualification requirements above