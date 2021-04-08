Junior Compliance Officer – At least 3 years’ experience in a Collective Investments’ schemes / investments environment

Apr 8, 2021

Junior Compliance Officer

  • Compliance Monitoring and reporting

Daily monitoring of Hedge Funds & Share portfolios (Mandate limits), update of breach registers and reporting

  • Monitor all Hedge Funds in respect of BN 52 limits and Investment Management Agreement limits.
  • Monitor Share Portfolios mandate limits
  • Ensure breaches are communicated to the Portfolio Managers and recorded in the breach register.
  • Confirm BN 52 breaches to the Trustees with the Manager’s feedback
  • Liaise with the Hedge Fund Risk manager on all breaches occurred for the quarter.
  • Provide monitoring and reporting in each of the fields applicable to the CIS Manco in respect of CISC Act, Board notices, circulars and Guidance notes
  • Review the Monthly CAR in respect of BN 91 of 2014
  • Monitoring of the Hedge Fund transaction registers
  • Other CISCA monitoring required

2) Advisory support, monitoring and reporting – FICA related

  • Monitor FICA requirements for the business unit as an Accountable Institution
  • Provide reporting in respect of FICA to the Business Unit Leader and ensure the reports are communicated timeously
  • Work with business unit to ensure all non-compliances are communicated with the relevant parties and agree on findings, ratings and remedial action required
  • Monitor Targeted Financial Sanctions against clients on the system
  • Liaise with Team Leader on FICA stats for the month.
  • ECDD’s are prepared for approval by senior management as part of the Compliance team allocation
  • Finalize FICA Management Information for the Quarterly Compliance Board report
  • Provide advisory support on queries, in liaison with the Senior Compliance Officer and Head, FICA Compliance Officer

3) Lodging to the FSCA

  • Mark-to Market report and lodge to the FSCA monthly.
  • Quarterly FSCA reports in respect of the Hedge Funds
  • Quarterly FSCA reports in respect of Long Only Funds

4) Bloomberg responsibilities

  • Assist with procedures and implementation of rules on BBG
  • Ensure benchmarks are rebalanced quarterly
  • Ensure portfolios in Bloomberg are in line with portfolios in FundOps
  • From time to time, stand in for the Senior Compliance Officer to monitor the long only Funds

5) OTHER

  • Assist with ad-hoc duties

6) Build good relationships with important stakeholders

Qualifications & Skills Required

Essential:

  • Minimum 3-year commercial or legal degree.
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in Compliance within the financial services industry.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a Collective Investments’ schemes / investments environment
  • Investments mandate monitoring experience
  • Good working understanding of the FICA, ML/TF Control regulations and FICA guidance notes
  • Compliance monitoring experience.

Preferred:

  • Wealth and Investment management industry experience.
  • Member of the Compliance Institute of South Africa (CISA).

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • Please refer to skills and qualification requirements above

