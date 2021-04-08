Junior Compliance Officer – At least 3 years’ experience in a Collective Investments’ schemes / investments environment

Junior Compliance Officer

Compliance Monitoring and reporting

Daily monitoring of Hedge Funds & Share portfolios (Mandate limits), update of breach registers and reporting

Monitor all Hedge Funds in respect of BN 52 limits and Investment Management Agreement limits.

Monitor Share Portfolios mandate limits

Ensure breaches are communicated to the Portfolio Managers and recorded in the breach register.

Confirm BN 52 breaches to the Trustees with the Manager’s feedback

Liaise with the Hedge Fund Risk manager on all breaches occurred for the quarter.

Provide monitoring and reporting in each of the fields applicable to the CIS Manco in respect of CISC Act, Board notices, circulars and Guidance notes

Review the Monthly CAR in respect of BN 91 of 2014

Monitoring of the Hedge Fund transaction registers

Other CISCA monitoring required

2) Advisory support, monitoring and reporting – FICA related

Monitor FICA requirements for the business unit as an Accountable Institution

Provide reporting in respect of FICA to the Business Unit Leader and ensure the reports are communicated timeously

Work with business unit to ensure all non-compliances are communicated with the relevant parties and agree on findings, ratings and remedial action required

Monitor Targeted Financial Sanctions against clients on the system

Liaise with Team Leader on FICA stats for the month.

ECDD’s are prepared for approval by senior management as part of the Compliance team allocation

Finalize FICA Management Information for the Quarterly Compliance Board report

Provide advisory support on queries, in liaison with the Senior Compliance Officer and Head, FICA Compliance Officer

3) Lodging to the FSCA

Mark-to Market report and lodge to the FSCA monthly.

Quarterly FSCA reports in respect of the Hedge Funds

Quarterly FSCA reports in respect of Long Only Funds

4) Bloomberg responsibilities

Assist with procedures and implementation of rules on BBG

Ensure benchmarks are rebalanced quarterly

Ensure portfolios in Bloomberg are in line with portfolios in FundOps

From time to time, stand in for the Senior Compliance Officer to monitor the long only Funds

5) OTHER

Assist with ad-hoc duties

6) Build good relationships with important stakeholders

Qualifications & Skills Required

Essential:

Minimum 3-year commercial or legal degree.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Compliance within the financial services industry.

At least 3 years’ experience in a Collective Investments’ schemes / investments environment

Investments mandate monitoring experience

Good working understanding of the FICA, ML/TF Control regulations and FICA guidance notes

Compliance monitoring experience.

Preferred:

Wealth and Investment management industry experience.

Member of the Compliance Institute of South Africa (CISA).

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Please refer to skills and qualification requirements above

