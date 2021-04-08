Junior Creditors Clerk

An opportunity exists in Pretoria for an energetic, can-do approach Junior creditor’s clerk to join their dynamic team.

Candidate would be responsible for:

Full function Creditors Clerk

Collate Invoices and Statements

Ensuring all documents are valid and authorised for payment

Capture invoices and journals

Reconciliation of system balances with supplier statements

Handling of Queries

Payment of creditors according to payment terms

Completing payment requisition documents

Meeting set deadlines

Maintaining the Disbursement Ledger

Other administrative duties as required

Requirements:

Matric

Related finance degree will be an advantage

2-3 Years experience in a Creditors environment

Own vehicle

Desired Skills:

creditors

invoicing

payments

About The Employer:

The organisation has been branded an efficient wholesaler of cargo space, offering products and services to agents and exporters in 16 countries.

Learn more/Apply for this position