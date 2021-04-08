Junior Creditors Clerk

An opportunity exists in Pretoria for an energetic, can-do approach Junior creditor’s clerk to join their dynamic team.
Candidate would be responsible for:
- Full function Creditors Clerk
- Collate Invoices and Statements
- Ensuring all documents are valid and authorised for payment
- Capture invoices and journals
- Reconciliation of system balances with supplier statements
- Handling of Queries
- Payment of creditors according to payment terms
- Completing payment requisition documents
- Meeting set deadlines
- Maintaining the Disbursement Ledger
- Other administrative duties as required
Requirements:
- Matric
- Related finance degree will be an advantage
- 2-3 Years experience in a Creditors environment
- Own vehicle
Desired Skills:
- creditors
- invoicing
- payments
About The Employer:
The organisation has been branded an efficient wholesaler of cargo space, offering products and services to agents and exporters in 16 countries.