Junior Creditors Clerk

Apr 8, 2021

An opportunity exists in Pretoria for an energetic, can-do approach Junior creditor’s clerk to join their dynamic team.

Candidate would be responsible for:

  • Full function Creditors Clerk
  • Collate Invoices and Statements
  • Ensuring all documents are valid and authorised for payment
  • Capture invoices and journals
  • Reconciliation of system balances with supplier statements
  • Handling of Queries
  • Payment of creditors according to payment terms
  • Completing payment requisition documents
  • Meeting set deadlines
  • Maintaining the Disbursement Ledger
  • Other administrative duties as required

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Related finance degree will be an advantage
  • 2-3 Years experience in a Creditors environment
  • Own vehicle

Desired Skills:

  • creditors
  • invoicing
  • payments

About The Employer:

The organisation has been branded an efficient wholesaler of cargo space, offering products and services to agents and exporters in 16 countries.

Learn more/Apply for this position