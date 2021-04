Junior Mechanical Engineer

Design of mechanical handling and mechanising equipment

Design of mechanical equipment, Drafting in 2D and 3D Cad packages.

Computer work using MS Windows, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access) , MS Projects, MS Teams, ZWCAD and ZW3D

Visiting sites to acquire information, inspect equipment, do commissioning, consult with clients.

Qualification: BSc Engineering Mechanical

Experience : None required

Opportunity: Mechanical Design Training

Tutoring to register with ECSA as Professional Engineer

Desired Skills:

Mechanical drawing

Autodesk Software

Mechanical Engineering

3D Design

2D

CAD

Machinery design

Mechanical design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Engineering Consultancy

Learn more/Apply for this position