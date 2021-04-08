Junior Project Engineer

A well-established mining equipment company is looking for Junior Project Engineer to join their team.

Salary between R240,000 and R300,000 cost to company per annum (benefits include medical aid and pension)

Responsibilities

Manage all capital sales machines as individual sales projects:

Estimating the cost, selling prices and margins of each sale in line with the sales targets.

Managing the scope of supply for each machine, in liaison with the Key Account Managers and forwarding this to the production department for build.

Providing feedback on deliveries and specific customer requirements to the Key Accounts Managers and branches for aftermarket support planning.

Assist in the development of machine scope of supply and finished design scope according to the customer requirements.

Manage unique sales projects, through liaison with design, production, and supply chain.

Costing and estimating machine cost, with any impending material increases, optional equipment costs and customer specific requirements.

Assisting in the compilation, specifications, application and scope of supply on tenders and RFQ’s.

Developing operating cost models, total cost of ownership and predicative operating costs, for local and international sites.

Providing recommended spares schedules, and inventory recommendations for the customer and remote warehouse locations.

Import and Export logistics with respect to machine movement, shipping, transport, insurance and customs formalities.

Developing and maintaining the departments sales and production forecast schedules, including export and regional sales demands via liaison with the Key Account Managers.

Engage in feasibility studies and cost modelling of new sales and equipment development, refining concepts, applications, timelines and value propositions.

Assist in the development of sales support material.

Liaise with OEM partners on imported equipment scope of supply, costs, lead-times, and importation for local sales.

Resolve any technical queries with machine supply from OEM partners.

Assist in developing and monitoring the sales department budget, and track progress on sales projects.

Requirements

BSc BTech or Dip in Engineering or other technical qualification with project management qualification.

Personal Qualities:

Sales orientated disposition, with sales support focus.

Self-motivated with initiative to action multiple and diverse projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail and project close out essential.

Communication and report writing skills.

Adept knowledge of MS Excel, PowerPoint, Word and other software.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

