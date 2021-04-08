Labour Relations Manager at South African Sugar Association

About usThe South Africa Sugar Association is an extremely diverse organisation employing approximately 1000 people in a wide range of specialist areas. SASAâ€™s performance and service levels are highly reliant upon the performance and service of SASAâ€™s employees. The diversity of the skills SASA employs, ranging from high-level specialist to unionized industrial and agricultural labour, and the wide geographical spread of our operations, makes the effective management of people, their knowledge, and their performance particularly important.

In support of this need, the Human Resources Division provides a comprehensive range of services to managers and employees in SASA, all of which aim to resource the organisation with highly competent and effective people who are committed to serving the best interests of the South African sugar industry.

The RoleAn exciting and challenging opportunity has become available for a specialist role of Labour Relations Manager based at 170 Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Reporting to the Group Human Resources Executive, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the industrial relations function spanning multiple business units; addressing general labour relations matters speedily and fairly to maintain a positive employee relations environment; responsible for negotiating labour agreements on behalf of bargaining units with organised labour organisations and/or individual employees; interact and work with mediators and arbitrators to determine the conditions of new labour agreements; facilitate dispute resolution measures, grievances, performance management and disciplinary processes and represent the business at the Bargaining Council, Employers Association, CCMA and Labour Court. In addition, the successful incumbent will be responsible for a range of group functions such as; the annual performance management process, managing employment equity, updating contracts, policies and procedures and whistle-blower investigations.

About youThe successful candidate will be a highly motivated individual, able to work effectively within a team, in a dynamic and challenging business environment. Essentials would be:

A relevant tertiary qualification (minimum bachelorâ€™s degree), preferably to post graduate level.

A minimum of 5 yearsâ€™ proven experience at management level in the specialization of Labour / Industrial Relations in a medium to large organisation, preferably an admitted attorney.

Working knowledge of all relevant legislation related to the South African labour framework.

Experience in conducting legal research to advise on all labour relations matters and general legal matters relevant to the association.

Preferably fluent in both IsiZulu and English.

Specialist representation experience at Wage Negotiations, Bargaining Council, CCMA, and the Labour Court.

A high level of investigative, mediation, negotiation, and persuasion skills.

Effective Communicator and Presenter.

Exceptional computer literacy and proficiency in MS Office.

Comfort with documentation recording and reporting.

Ability to anticipate needs and solve problems proactively.

Strong multi-tasking skills with a comfort in balancing priorities and deadlines.

Application procedurePlease visit the SASA website on www. sasa. org. za and then navigate to the â€˜Vacancies at SASAâ€™ page. Feel welcome to provide comprehensive information when making your submission as this will assist our short-listing process and ensure to provide us with an indication of your current total guaranteed remuneration package and any variable benefits. Only applications submitted through our online job portal will be considered.

We will contact applicants who appear to best fit our requirements with a request for a more detailed CV and copies of their academic record. SASA follows a comprehensive recruitment process that includes the formal assessment of cognitive abilities and preferred behavioural styles.

