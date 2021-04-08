Maintenance Technician at Standard Profil SA

Purpose of the Job:
- To perform Maintenance, Repairs and attend to Breakdowns of Injection Moulding Presses and PLC Driven automated machinery. These repairs and breakdowns include, but are not limited to; electrical motors, pumps and heating/cooling systems and various Power supplies used on Hydraulic and Pneumatic Machinery. Fault Finding and Troubleshooting of PLC Programming. Minimize production downtime through regular inspection to machinery and equipment. Working with a cross functional team to find root causes of repetitive breakdowns
Key Performance Areas:
- Perform skilled work in maintenance and repair of electronics
- Fault-finding on PLC’s, pneumatics, hydraulics, compressors, Generators
- Perform Mechanical tasks related to stripping machine, replacing components
- Perform setting functions on cutting machine predominantly
- Attend to Preventative maintenance activities as assigned and identified
- Ensure Job cards completed in full with all root causes of problems identified and lessons learnt inputted with improvement actions
- Plant monitoring to initiate and perform continuous improvement
- Plan preventive maintenance, service and repairs on all related equipment
- Calibration, Installation and repairing of electronic parts
- Maintaining and improving on all related plant equipment
- Adhere to work order system and ensure accurate completion
- Working Knowledge of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Systems
Education, Experience, Skills
- Trade Test Electrician
- Siemens S7 Fault Finding and Troubleshooting
- 5-8 years’ experience in a similar position
- Working knowledge of electrical systems, voltages, circuits, wiring diagrams, electrical instruments, with proven track record of fault finding on these systems
- Understanding of hydraulics and Pneumatics linked to automation
- Industrial and electronics preferred, not domestic.
- Must be willing and able to work shifts and overtime if and when required
Desired Skills:
- Working knowledge of SAP maintenance module related to work orders completion advantageous
- Read and interpret electrical drawings
- Working knowledge WINCC advantageous
- Proven Troubleshooting applications
- Problem Solving and Root cause analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Standard Profil is one of the largest automotive sealing systems manufacturer in Europe and is the supplier of the highest volume cars across many OEMs. With production sites in Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria, Morocco, China, South Africa and Mexico. We are passionate, innovative and committed to excellence.
We are looking for like-minded individuals for the following position, location in Cape Town, South Africa.