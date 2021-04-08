Marketing Manager Parts and Reman Kits

Marketing Manager with relevant experience in the Parts/Remanufacturing/Warehousing industries and a B.Comm Marketing/Supply Chain Degree, required to support the Parts General Manager in achieving sales and operational budgets for an Earthmoving Equipment Company based in Boksburg.

Minimum requirements:

Comm Degree in Marketing Management / Supply Chain Management or similar, essential

Minimum 3 years’ marketing and sales management experience

Minimum 3 years’ Logistic and Supply Chain management experience required

Earthmoving equipment and parts experience preferred

Responsibilities:

Sales and marketing of Earthmoving Equipment/Heavy Construction Machinery parts and remanufacturing kits – budgets, sales & GP forecasts, promotion schedules, marketing material, market research

Remanufacturing & Kits – facilitate flow of reman goods and core returns from dealers, inventory control of reman components, facilitate remanufacturing of acceptable cores, monitor core remanufacturing cycles, manage BOM for all services and reman inner kits, coordinate building and stocking of kits

Product management and local sourcing

Reporting

Contract management

People management

Desired Skills:

parts marketing

parts

reman

logistics

Supply Chain Management

sales and marketing

Marketing strategies

Integrated Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

