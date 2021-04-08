Marketing Manager Parts and Reman Kits

Marketing Manager with relevant experience in the Parts/Remanufacturing/Warehousing industries and a B.Comm Marketing/Supply Chain Degree, required to support the Parts General Manager in achieving sales and operational budgets for an Earthmoving Equipment Company based in Boksburg.
Minimum requirements:
- Comm Degree in Marketing Management / Supply Chain Management or similar, essential
- Minimum 3 years’ marketing and sales management experience
- Minimum 3 years’ Logistic and Supply Chain management experience required
- Earthmoving equipment and parts experience preferred
Responsibilities:
- Sales and marketing of Earthmoving Equipment/Heavy Construction Machinery parts and remanufacturing kits – budgets, sales & GP forecasts, promotion schedules, marketing material, market research
- Remanufacturing & Kits – facilitate flow of reman goods and core returns from dealers, inventory control of reman components, facilitate remanufacturing of acceptable cores, monitor core remanufacturing cycles, manage BOM for all services and reman inner kits, coordinate building and stocking of kits
- Product management and local sourcing
- Reporting
- Contract management
- People management
If you are a SA citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- parts marketing
- parts
- reman
- logistics
- Supply Chain Management
- sales and marketing
- Marketing strategies
- Integrated Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree