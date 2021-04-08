Medical Insurance Claims Assessor (Gap Cover) – Ref 20665

Introduction

Medical Insurance Claims Assessor (Gap Cover)

Salary: R12 000 – R17 500 Negotiable.

Initially work remotely (from home for at least 6 months) – subject to change

Duties & Responsibilities

Main functions:

Assess medical claims in order to pay out GAP cover.

Use ICD 10 codes and PMB’s.

Client / broker liaison.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:

Must have relevant medical knowledge to undstand ICD10 codes and other terms in order to assess claims.

Fit & Proper, RE 1 or RE 5

Matric

Good communication skills

Able to work from home and without constant supervision.

Package & Remuneration

R12 000 to R17 500 p.m. depending on experience

Desired Skills:

RE5

RE1

Claims Assessor

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position