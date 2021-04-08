Mobile Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A data-driven Dev House offering state-of-the-art hardware & software solutions seeks a highly analytical & forward-thinking Mobile Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be to plan, develop, test and implement new innovative software products for mobile Android and iOS applications, in a fast-paced prototyping development environment. The ideal candidate requires Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent, a relevant Postgrad tertiary qualification, at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role with Native Android/Java Development, iOS with Swing and Objective-C and Git [URL Removed] and identify programming solutions for clients.

Design and develop new software applications using best practice methods.

Create and facilitate suitable testing methods for existing software solutions.

Modify and improve existing software systems for optimal efficiency and effectiveness.

Perform Bug Fixing.

Draw up relevant Help Files and User Manuals for programs.

Provide technical support on programs created.

Conduct ongoing research & self-study to keep up to date with new methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Grade 12/Matric or equivalent certificate essential.

Relevant Postgraduate qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 2 years’ relevant experience in Mobile Development with Native Android Development/Java.

Experience in iOS development with Swing and Objective-C.

GIT (or similar revision control).

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail.

Deadline-driven with the ability to work under pressure.

Initiative.

Strong communication skills (Verbal and Written).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position