Operations Controller (Imports/ Shipping) at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Operations Controller (Imports/ Shipping).

Job Function:

Contribute to an effective service delivery through the handling, monitoring and control of Import shipments from start to finish within required specifications and in accordance with agreed policies and procedures.

Key performance areas:

Carry out the opening of shipment files including allocating a shipment file number, establish and obtain landside and transport rates, 3rd party Service provider costs and quality assure that the rates on the shipping line invoice are in accordance with ICF buying rates.

Ensure all documentation including confirmation of the shipment details are obtained and is provided to the clearing department and that the consignee has been appropriately notified and status report updated.

Gather cargo and origination information, buying and selling rates from the relevant office and finalise, agree, and arrange the shipping method with the client and international offices.

Facilitate a responsive turnaround time and internal handover of documents by monitoring cargo arrival against the bookings with the shipping lines and ensuring order / indent facilitation.

Interact with clients to keep them informed by notifying them of the arrival of shipments

Assist in the timeous and efficient closeout related to shipments by tracking and tracing client shipments from indent, to P.O.D. and invoice payment.

Obtain completed clearing instruction from the client and timeously advise the clearing agent/client to forward original bill of landing to handover file to entries for further processing.

Establish and develop strongly valued relationships with all carriers, agents and clients with the purpose of increasing confidence in and the reputation of the business driving brand awareness and loyalty.

Ensure that all activities in the area of responsibility are compliant with company specific regulations.

Ensure all accruals for the individual shipments are captured and accurate in the month of the revenue recognition of the file. Any demurrage and detention should be accrued for prior to actual invoices being received.

Ensure all client queries / complaints are resolved timeously and, in a manner, which satisfies the query / complaint.

Qualifications required:

Matric

FIATA or similar Diploma advantageous

Skills and experience required:

3 to 5 years’ experience in Import Freight Services

Attention to detail

Comprehensive knowledge of the forwarding and clearing industry, Incoterms and customs requirements

Ensure customer commitments are met and exceeded

Exceptional communication skills

High work ethic required

Meeting of deadlines

Must be able to multi-task

Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)

Previous experience using ShipShape (software) advantageous

Skilled in Microsoft Office

Strong administrative skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position