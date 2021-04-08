Outbound Business Consultant

This role requires the succesfull candidate to deliver a consistent and remarkable client experience from cradle to grave, across all client touch points in order to achieve sustained business growth, promote client loyalty and encouragebrand advocacy.
- To deliver on the desired end-to-end client experience for larger mass marketclients
- Develop strong relationships with providers and unlock our value propositionthrough high value interactions with them, supported by actionable insightsprovided to you by us combined with insights attained through your processof continuously consulting
- Manage and take full ownership of the allocated client base
- Assist the Key Client Consultants unlock our value proposition for their clientbase
On-board new clients and train existing clients on new products or processesthrough a combination of face-to-face, telephonic and digital channels
- Maintain detailed records of all client interactions in CRM
- Collaborate with Sales Consultants to grow your region and maintain itsprofitability
- Collaborate with Sales Consultants to ensure fast and sustained conversionof sales to satisfied clients
- Ensure clients continually experience a “Remarkable CX”.
Desired Skills:
- Analysis and problem solving
- Mindfulness
- Attention to detail
- Relationship-building at all levels
- Proficiency in English
- and at least one other official language
- Excellent communication skills
- Planning and organisational skills
- Time- and self-management skills
- Negotiation and upselling skills
- Sound knowledge of the SA private medical industry as well as medicalpractices highly advantageous.
- National Senior Certificate (Matric)
- but tertiary qualification preferred
- 2+ years training clients on software products
- 2+ years upselling products and services to existing clients
- 2+ years building strong and trusted business-level relationships with clients
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years IT Networking
- 1 to 2 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A leading medical software provider that creatively look forways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone.
Their innovativesolutions ensure that patients, healthcare providers and other role players in the healthcare ecosystem benefit by collaborating together.
They seek high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strongvalues, accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.