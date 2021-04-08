Outbound Business Consultant

This role requires the succesfull candidate to deliver a consistent and remarkable client experience from cradle to grave, across all client touch points in order to achieve sustained business growth, promote client loyalty and encouragebrand advocacy.

To deliver on the desired end-to-end client experience for larger mass marketclients

Develop strong relationships with providers and unlock our value propositionthrough high value interactions with them, supported by actionable insightsprovided to you by us combined with insights attained through your processof continuously consulting

Manage and take full ownership of the allocated client base

Assist the Key Client Consultants unlock our value proposition for their clientbase

On-board new clients and train existing clients on new products or processesthrough a combination of face-to-face, telephonic and digital channels

Maintain detailed records of all client interactions in CRM

Collaborate with Sales Consultants to grow your region and maintain itsprofitability

Collaborate with Sales Consultants to ensure fast and sustained conversionof sales to satisfied clients

Ensure clients continually experience a “Remarkable CX”.

Desired Skills:

Analysis and problem solving

Mindfulness

Attention to detail

Relationship-building at all levels

Proficiency in English

and at least one other official language

Excellent communication skills

Planning and organisational skills

Time- and self-management skills

Negotiation and upselling skills

Sound knowledge of the SA private medical industry as well as medicalpractices highly advantageous.

National Senior Certificate (Matric)

but tertiary qualification preferred

2+ years training clients on software products

2+ years upselling products and services to existing clients

2+ years building strong and trusted business-level relationships with clients

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years IT Networking

1 to 2 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A leading medical software provider that creatively look forways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone.

Their innovativesolutions ensure that patients, healthcare providers and other role players in the healthcare ecosystem benefit by collaborating together.

They seek high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strongvalues, accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.

