PHP Backend Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of innovative web & digital solutions, seeks an ambitious, proactive & deadline-driven PHP Backend Developer to join their awesome team of coding pros. You core role will be to create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and systems. You will require 3 years Back End dev experience, strong PHP & Object-Oriented, experience with MVC PHP frameworks such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, etc., understand MySQL, relational database design & writing intricate SQL queries & have worked with GIT repos. If you have the desire to grow in a creative & fun environment, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years of Back End web development experience.

Excellent PHP and Object-Oriented coding knowledge and experience.

Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel, CodeIgniter, etc.).

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

Working with GIT repos.

Advantageous –

Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites.

JavaScript MVC framework experience.

WordPress.

Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS.

JavaScript and jQuery.

ATTRIBUTES:

A team player who works and gets on well with fellow colleagues.

Self-motivated and have a great work ethic.

Takes responsibility for delivery of excellent work.

A clear communicator.

Punctual.

Highly attentive to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

