POD Clerk / Account Controller

Main Purpose of Job : Managing an outsourced POD account.
Required Minimum Education : Matric
Required Minimum Experience : 3-5 years of POD Administration experience
Good communication and organizational skills
Must be fully computer literate in Microsoft Word (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc)
Duties:
- Management of all outsource POD systems.
- General Administration
- Debriefing Courier’s POD’s – Managing the outsourced account- Claims- Tracking of deliveries- Preparing of monthly bill
- Reports of Daily capturing of manifesto
- Match up weekly, complete monthly bill.
- Managing progress reports
- Account payments
- Outstanding POD lists for all POD’s to be emailed out to the relevant people once a week.
Desired Skills:
- POD
- Admin teamlead
- Accounts
- Warehousing
- claims
- tracking
- pod systems
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric