POD Clerk / Account Controller

Main Purpose of Job : Managing an outsourced POD account.

Required Minimum Education : Matric

Required Minimum Experience : 3-5 years of POD Administration experience

Good communication and organizational skills

Must be fully computer literate in Microsoft Word (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc)

Duties:

Management of all outsource POD systems.

General Administration

Debriefing Courier’s POD’s – Managing the outsourced account- Claims- Tracking of deliveries- Preparing of monthly bill

Reports of Daily capturing of manifesto

Match up weekly, complete monthly bill.

Managing progress reports

Account payments

Outstanding POD lists for all POD’s to be emailed out to the relevant people once a week.

Desired Skills:

POD

Admin teamlead

Accounts

Warehousing

claims

tracking

pod systems

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position