POD Clerk / Account Controller

Apr 8, 2021

Main Purpose of Job : Managing an outsourced POD account.
Required Minimum Education : Matric

Required Minimum Experience : 3-5 years of POD Administration experience
Good communication and organizational skills
Must be fully computer literate in Microsoft Word (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc)

Duties:

  • Management of all outsource POD systems.
  • General Administration
  • Debriefing Courier’s POD’s – Managing the outsourced account- Claims- Tracking of deliveries- Preparing of monthly bill
  • Reports of Daily capturing of manifesto
  • Match up weekly, complete monthly bill.
  • Managing progress reports
  • Account payments
  • Outstanding POD lists for all POD’s to be emailed out to the relevant people once a week.

Desired Skills:

  • POD
  • Admin teamlead
  • Accounts
  • Warehousing
  • claims
  • tracking
  • pod systems

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

