Portfolio Manager: Commercial Property

DUTIES:
People Management:
- Performance Management
- Training & development
- Corporate culture change
- Work unit climate
Marketing of Space and Renewals:
- Ensure correctness of vacancy (stock) list and inform Finance & Operations Managers.
- Marketing plan, based on vacancy list, including determining tenant mix
- Lease Negotiations (according to approval framework & mandate)
- Draft motivation for approvals of deals
- Communication with brokers, marketing programme
- Sustainable income stream secured, whilst taking account of the viability of tenant (trade densities) and required tenant mix, as well as profile and image of building
- Retain or replace tenant in time at optimal rate
Property Management:
Service Contractors
- Assist with specifications and finalisation of service contracts according to needs in conjunction with Facilities Consultant
- Manage service contractors and liaise with management of contractors
Inspections
- Manage inspection programme with Operations Manager
- Inspections with Facilities Specialist centre
Tenant Installations
- Oversee tenant installation processes
Maintenance & Repairs
- Oversee running and planned maintenance
OHS Act & other statutory requirements
- Health & Safety meetings
- Monitor OHS Act compliance
- Monitor compliance to other relevant statutory requirements
Budgeting: Income & Expense Control
- Provide inputs into income & expense budgets based on knowledge of the property market in the cluster
- Manage income & expenses
Expenses
- Approval & Managing internal orders
- Energy management – in conjunction with technical consultants
- Evaluate municipal accounts & implement corrective measures
Income
- Monitor actual income vs. budget
- Evaluate outstanding rent-roll – timeous follow-up & corrective measures
- Involvement & monitoring of legal cases
- Vacant space strategy in conjunction with Regional Manager
- Confirm validity of transactions for commission claims
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 5 years experience in the property/centre management industry.
- Minimum qualification Grade 12.
- A Business (marketing) or a property-related tertiary qualification or equivalent relevant experience.