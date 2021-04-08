Portfolio Manager: Commercial Property

Apr 8, 2021

DUTIES:
People Management:

  • Performance Management
  • Training & development
  • Corporate culture change
  • Work unit climate

Marketing of Space and Renewals:

  • Ensure correctness of vacancy (stock) list and inform Finance & Operations Managers.
  • Marketing plan, based on vacancy list, including determining tenant mix
  • Lease Negotiations (according to approval framework & mandate)
  • Draft motivation for approvals of deals
  • Communication with brokers, marketing programme
  • Sustainable income stream secured, whilst taking account of the viability of tenant (trade densities) and required tenant mix, as well as profile and image of building
  • Retain or replace tenant in time at optimal rate

Property Management:
Service Contractors

  • Assist with specifications and finalisation of service contracts according to needs in conjunction with Facilities Consultant
  • Manage service contractors and liaise with management of contractors

Inspections

  • Manage inspection programme with Operations Manager
  • Inspections with Facilities Specialist centre

Tenant Installations

  • Oversee tenant installation processes

Maintenance & Repairs

  • Oversee running and planned maintenance

OHS Act & other statutory requirements

  • Health & Safety meetings
  • Monitor OHS Act compliance
  • Monitor compliance to other relevant statutory requirements

Budgeting: Income & Expense Control

  • Provide inputs into income & expense budgets based on knowledge of the property market in the cluster
  • Manage income & expenses

Expenses

  • Approval & Managing internal orders
  • Energy management – in conjunction with technical consultants
  • Evaluate municipal accounts & implement corrective measures

Income

  • Monitor actual income vs. budget
  • Evaluate outstanding rent-roll – timeous follow-up & corrective measures
  • Involvement & monitoring of legal cases
  • Vacant space strategy in conjunction with Regional Manager
  • Confirm validity of transactions for commission claims

REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 5 years experience in the property/centre management industry.
  • Minimum qualification Grade 12.
  • A Business (marketing) or a property-related tertiary qualification or equivalent relevant experience.

