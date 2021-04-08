Processor

Processor required in East of Johannesburg. Candidates must have experience within Engineer, FAIS compliant and high attention to detail, excellent understanding of Financial Matters and a High Aptitude in Math Literacy. Short Term Insurance experience required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Engineering Experience

FAIS Compliant

DESCRIPTION:

Ensure policies and aqmendments are issued without errors

Proof reading of all documents before processing

Processing of new policies

Issuing of SASRIA

Renewal Invites

Processing of endorsements

Re-Insurance

Policy Cancellations

Broker Queries

Genreal correspondence

Filing

