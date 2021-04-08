Processor

Apr 8, 2021

Processor required in East of Johannesburg. Candidates must have experience within Engineer, FAIS compliant and high attention to detail, excellent understanding of Financial Matters and a High Aptitude in Math Literacy. Short Term Insurance experience required.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • Engineering Experience
  • FAIS Compliant

DESCRIPTION:

  • Ensure policies and aqmendments are issued without errors
  • Proof reading of all documents before processing
  • Processing of new policies
  • Issuing of SASRIA
  • Renewal Invites
  • Processing of endorsements
  • Re-Insurance
  • Policy Cancellations
  • Broker Queries
  • Genreal correspondence
  • Filing

