Processor required in East of Johannesburg. Candidates must have experience within Engineer, FAIS compliant and high attention to detail, excellent understanding of Financial Matters and a High Aptitude in Math Literacy. Short Term Insurance experience required.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Engineering Experience
- FAIS Compliant
DESCRIPTION:
- Ensure policies and aqmendments are issued without errors
- Proof reading of all documents before processing
- Processing of new policies
- Issuing of SASRIA
- Renewal Invites
- Processing of endorsements
- Re-Insurance
- Policy Cancellations
- Broker Queries
- Genreal correspondence
- Filing