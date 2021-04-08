Product Owner (Warehouse to Dispatch) at In4Group

The key purpose of the Product Owner (Warehouse to Dispatch) will be to maximize the value of the products resulting from the work of the scrum team. The Product Owner is the sole person responsible and accountable for managing the product backlog as well as own the overall accountability and ownership to lead a service management team scaled and structured to manage the full spectrum of the service and operations offering of the Solutions function, to the business.

Key Roles and responsibilities:

Work closely with the Scrum Master, scrum team, and external (to the scrum team) customers and stakeholders.

General rule of thumb is to spend 50% of Product Owner time with the scrum team and 50% with external stakeholders vested in product delivery.

The Product Owner will have a deep understanding of customer and stakeholder needs as to be delivered through the relevant products. This will be accomplished through multiple methods including market research, customer feedback analysis, ROI metrics.

The Product Owner will be involved in strategic planning, drafting of key objectives, and use of data to drive product definition at all levels of feature, epic, and story. Ensure that backlog items and stories are clearly expressed guided by the Product Owner ‘definition of ready’.

The Product Owner will ensure that the product backlog is visible, transparent, clear to all, and shows what the scrum team will work on next.

The Product Owner will ensure that the scrum team understands items in the product backlog (stories) to the level needed with a clear ‘definition of done’.

The Product Owner will ensure for every sprint that the sprint goal is clearly defined and understood by the scrum team including the Scrum Master.

The Product Owner will be the single source for setting the priority of the product backlog with feedback from the scrum team and customer base. Any changes to priority must be approved by the Product Owner.

The Product Owner will make sure that all Solutions governance, processes and controls are considered and built into each product backlog as well as continue to drive MICS/SOX compliance.?

The Product Owner is focused on the ‘what’ delivered by the scrum team. The Product Owner will be the primary Stable Known Interface (SKI) with the customer and primary stakeholders vested in the products delivered by the scrum team and works closely with the Business function to ensure his/her service area can run what has been built.?

The Product Owner must be very decisive when assessing and making decisions related to backlog priority both at the overall product and sprint levels. ?

The ability to manage and influence stakeholders including rejecting or saying ‘No’ to additional workload or requests that can hinder scrum team productivity?

Coach teams regarding the importance of individuals and interactions over processes and tools?.

Possess a fundamental understanding of end-to-end customer experience integration and dependencies?.

Own the end-to-end R2R system process across the Africa ERP landscape;

Shape and deliver business requirements and programme delivery:

Ensures a successful implementation of end-to-end processes by considering the needs of the business in line with the Steering Committee success factors

Prioritizes tasks, mitigates risks in liaison with project leadership, zone business leadership and global business leadership

Has sign-off authority for the project delivery in the process area for the Africa Zone

Is the change leader for the process area and identifies and co-ordinates business resources across the Africa Zone

Owns the product backlog for the process area -owns and prioritizes user stories and is first contact for clarifications/escalations

Is accountable for provision of content for global training material development

Monitors completeness and correctness of the progress information, according to requirements and acceptance criteria

Responsible for Training needs and other readiness activities

Is responsible for the control of the system operations and results obtained (outputs) in terms of compliance with expected needs and quality standards

Key outputs:

Accountable for the readiness of the business to change supported by the Change Team, Country People Lead and Change Agents

Accountable for ensuring that specific activities required to ready the business for the change are executed as per plan within their functional area

Drives execution of project and change activities for their functional area to drive business engagement and readiness

Coordinate business engagement and readiness activities as per the agreed change management plan

Disseminate information/activities to Business Readiness Agents and Country People Lead as required

Track progress of business readiness activities to plan and communicate these to team

Provide feedback to Steerco on progress of project

Manage stakeholders in partnership with the Change Team and Country People Lead.

Profile:

Behaviouraland Technical competencies?

IT related B Degree, Diploma or business related qualification

Effective communication techniques?

Exceptional verbal, written, and interpersonal skills?

Leadership, influencing, and team building skills?

Continuous Improvement and Problem solving skills?

Deep understanding of lean process, tools, and techniques?

Certified scrum master and/or product owner preferred?

Skill in analysingcomplex issues to determine root causes and innovative solutions?

Demonstration of characteristics such as creativity and motivation?

Ability to work successfully with the management team?

Interact with individuals at all levels of the organization focused on delivering value fast?

Business oriented mind-set with the ability to set and maintain a departmental budget?

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work with all levels of an organization focused on value creation, impediment & waste removal, and overall velocity increase?

Strategic and Innovative thinking- Demonstrated success delivering complex projects quickly using agile mindset?

Experienced in agile project, program, and portfolio management and execution?

Demonstrated ability to effectively coach Process Owners, Stakeholders, Project Managers,?

Outstanding facilitation skills?

Commanding executive presence and leadership skills; ability to hold attention, exude confidence and lead?

Work with Agile Teams

Desired Skills:

team player

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position