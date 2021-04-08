Project Cost Accountant (Randburg) – Ref 20668

Introduction
Ensure the efficient and effective budgeting, cost management, performance evaluation of projects/civil works within a well-established company!
Duties & Responsibilities
Ensure that all required/latest documentation is received from Sales/Design department on a new project;
? Do quotation based on design document;
? Setting up a Budget for new projects based on approved PO value and timeline from services department;
? Obtain approval of the project;
? Create the job number used for the project using the company’s the accounting system
? Monitor and approve the issue of stock for the specific project;
? Arrange stock deliveries to site upon request;
? Processing of material usages;
? Weekly material stock count;
? Obtain approval of all costs relating to the projects and create purchase order on company accounting system;
? Issue all labour costs (internal and external) associated to the project;
? Ensure that expenditures are captured on a weekly basis into the accounting system;
? Ensure that invoicing requirements are met as per specific client needs;
? Monitor actual expenditure compared to budget and raise any issues with the Operations Manager;
? Promote project cost savings;
? Monitor and ensure that project changes are accounted for in the final project sign off;
? Ensure the maintenance of internal documentation to ensure that project is accepted by client;
? Ensure that all stock and services related costs are captured for month end close off;
? Prepare detailed project analysis and reconcile sales, cost and inventory accounts;
? Report on a weekly basis on project budget versus actuals;
? Report on a weekly basis on forecasted revenue figures for the next 3 months;
? Reconcile WIP GL account to report;
? Sign off projects with Operations Manager and Financial Manager before final project closure is posted on accounting system;
? Close jobs on accounting system;
? Performing any other tasks upon request from Operational and Financial Manager, in relation to services and projects;
? Maintain project-related records, including contracts and change orders;
? Review and approve contractors invoicing related to a project;
? Prepare a reconciliation of all contractors invoiced on a project;
? Obtain approval and process time sheets for work related to a project;
? Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management;
Desired Experience & Qualification
? Tertiary Qualification (Accounting or Finance)
? Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience
? Knowledge and understanding of accounting principles
? Knowledge and understanding of Project costing
? Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
? Knowledge and understanding of Project Rollout procedures
? Advanced MS-Excel skills will be advantageous
Package & Remuneration
R25 000 – R30 000 p.m. depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- project costing
- project accountant
- cost accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree