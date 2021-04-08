Q/A Tester

The purpose of this role is to:

– To ensure that products and solutions delivered are of the highest quality.

– To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business requirements

Your duties will include and are not limited to:

– Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects

– Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of thesoftware system

– Design and run scripts for automation in testing

– Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application

– Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders

– Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release

– Design and update test cases according to product requirements

– Test specification reviews and sign-off

– Participate in code review

– Participate in project stand-ups or scrums

– Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from timeto time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and fromwork over these times is essential

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science,

Software Engineering, B. ComInformatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

5 years experience in software testing

Experience with testing in agile projects

Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests

Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and webservices

Knowledge and Skills

Software development exposure

Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testingincluding UAT, acceptance and system testing

Very good knowledge of testing methodologies

Test analysis knowledge

Intermediate SQL knowledge

Unit testing experience

Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge

Good understanding of PC hardware

Basic networking skills

Understand basic programming concepts

Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming,both OO and procedural

UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity

SDLC

Desired Skills:

Risk identification

Behaviour of software systems

Experience with web service testing tools such as SoapUI and/or Postman

Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books

online content or social media platforms

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

An organisation based in Bryonston which exists to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives and creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Seeking high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values,accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.

