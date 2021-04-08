Q/A Tester

The purpose of this role is to:
– To ensure that products and solutions delivered are of the highest quality.
– To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business requirements
Your duties will include and are not limited to:
– Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
– Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of thesoftware system
– Design and run scripts for automation in testing
– Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application
– Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders
– Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release
– Design and update test cases according to product requirements
– Test specification reviews and sign-off
– Participate in code review
– Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
– Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from timeto time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and fromwork over these times is essential
Qualifications & Experience
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science,
- Software Engineering, B. ComInformatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
- 5 years experience in software testing
- Experience with testing in agile projects
- Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests
- Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and webservices
Knowledge and Skills
- Software development exposure
- Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testingincluding UAT, acceptance and system testing
- Very good knowledge of testing methodologies
- Test analysis knowledge
- Intermediate SQL knowledge
- Unit testing experience
- Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge
- Good understanding of PC hardware
- Basic networking skills
- Understand basic programming concepts
- Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming,both OO and procedural
- UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
- SDLC
Desired Skills:
- Risk identification
- Behaviour of software systems
- Experience with web service testing tools such as SoapUI and/or Postman
- Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books
- online content or social media platforms
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An organisation based in Bryonston which exists to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives and creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Seeking high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values,accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.