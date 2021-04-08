Qualified Electrician

QUALIFIED ELECTRICIAN (Day shift) – Kirkwood

The position reports to the Maintenance Foreman and responsible for a small team of semi-skilled and general assistants.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS:

Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/ Olifantsfontein

Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day-to-day support to the plants.

Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule.

Manage electrical assistants.

Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLC’s.

Refrigeration working knowledge is highly advantageous.

Stock control

Adherence to maintenance best practices.

Comply with regulations and law in all work done.

Comply with company’s maintenance procedures.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Well rounded, confident nature.

Dependability and able to work with a sense of urgency.

Good communications skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure with little supervision.

Good fault-finding and problem-solving abilities.

Attention to detail.

Analytical ability.

Time management skills coupled with showing attention to detail.

Interested candidates may forward their CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed] . If not contacted within 14 days after CV submission date applicants must consider their application to have been unsuccessful.

REF Code: ELEKW

Location: Kirkwood, EC South Africa

Profile: Technical / Artisan

Employment: Permanent/full-time

EE / Non-EE: Appointment will be made on merit

Commencement date: Soonest

Working hours: Straight day shift (no rotation with night shifts). Mon. to Fri. with possible call outs and overtime on Sat.

Remuneration: Negotiable + includes medical aid, provident fund, 13th cheque and shift allowances and overtime (in season)

