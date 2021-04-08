Qualified Electrician

QUALIFIED ELECTRICIAN (Day shift) – Kirkwood

The position reports to the Maintenance Foreman and responsible for a small team of semi-skilled and general assistants.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/ Olifantsfontein
  • Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day-to-day support to the plants.
  • Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule.
  • Manage electrical assistants.
  • Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLC’s.
  • Refrigeration working knowledge is highly advantageous.
  • Stock control
  • Adherence to maintenance best practices.
  • Comply with regulations and law in all work done.
  • Comply with company’s maintenance procedures.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

  • Well rounded, confident nature.
  • Dependability and able to work with a sense of urgency.
  • Good communications skills.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure with little supervision.
  • Good fault-finding and problem-solving abilities.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Analytical ability.
  • Time management skills coupled with showing attention to detail.

Interested candidates may forward their CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]. If not contacted within 14 days after CV submission date applicants must consider their application to have been unsuccessful.

REF Code: ELEKW
Location: Kirkwood, EC South Africa
Profile: Technical / Artisan
Employment: Permanent/full-time
EE / Non-EE: Appointment will be made on merit
Commencement date: Soonest
Working hours: Straight day shift (no rotation with night shifts). Mon. to Fri. with possible call outs and overtime on Sat.
Remuneration: Negotiable + includes medical aid, provident fund, 13th cheque and shift allowances and overtime (in season)

