QUALIFIED ELECTRICIAN (Day shift) – Kirkwood
The position reports to the Maintenance Foreman and responsible for a small team of semi-skilled and general assistants.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric with a recognised Trade Test as a Qualified Electrician from the Department of Labour/ Olifantsfontein
- Minimum 5 years post trade test experience in a production /factory environment.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Reports to the Maintenance Foreman with the day-to-day support to the plants.
- Planned and breakdown electrical maintenance performed in accordance with maintenance schedule.
- Manage electrical assistants.
- Technical knowledge of the control panels, drives, motors, sensors PLC’s.
- Refrigeration working knowledge is highly advantageous.
- Stock control
- Adherence to maintenance best practices.
- Comply with regulations and law in all work done.
- Comply with company’s maintenance procedures.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Well rounded, confident nature.
- Dependability and able to work with a sense of urgency.
- Good communications skills.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work under pressure with little supervision.
- Good fault-finding and problem-solving abilities.
- Attention to detail.
- Analytical ability.
- Time management skills coupled with showing attention to detail.
Interested candidates may forward their CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]. If not contacted within 14 days after CV submission date applicants must consider their application to have been unsuccessful.
REF Code: ELEKW
Location: Kirkwood, EC South Africa
Profile: Technical / Artisan
Employment: Permanent/full-time
EE / Non-EE: Appointment will be made on merit
Commencement date: Soonest
Working hours: Straight day shift (no rotation with night shifts). Mon. to Fri. with possible call outs and overtime on Sat.
Remuneration: Negotiable + includes medical aid, provident fund, 13th cheque and shift allowances and overtime (in season)
Desired Skills:
- Electrician
- Electrical Engineering
- Packhouse
- FMCG
- control panels
- drives
- motors
- sensors PLC’s
- maintenance
- breakdowns
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Electrician