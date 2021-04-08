Quality Control Inspector

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a QC Inspector to join their team.
Salary is market-related (benefits include medical aid and pension)
Responsibilities
- Perform regular Quality assessments on all incoming materials.
- Reject all products and materials that fail to meet quality expectations.
- Interpret drawings, plans and specifications to understand the requirements of products and services.
- Inspecting output samples using industry-appropriate methods, such as comparing to standards, measuring product dimensions, examine functionality and compare the final product to the specifications.
- Checking and recommending improvements to the production process, to ensure product excellence.
- Maintain records of results and prepare required Quality Assurance forms.
- Train the production team about quality control concerns to improve product excellence.
- Resolve quality-related issues in a timely manner.
- Maintain measurement equipment accurately by following calibration requirements and calling for repairs/calibration when and as needed.
- Has authority and responsibility for stopping any operator/process to avoid continued production of defective parts/products.
- Ensure that the authority to approve internal documentation, procedures, rules and processes are maintained at all times.
- Ensure that effective communications systems are in place with all Departments and Suppliers to expedite the dissemination of information and provide for timely management reporting on a weekly basis.
- Conduct Supplier Audits.
- Conduct Over Inspections, internally and externally.
- Stock, Equipment, Production & Stores Auditing.
Requirements
- National Diploma – Mechanical or Quality Management.
- 3-5 years working experience in a similar role.
- Strong understanding of quality control standards and testing techniques.
- Six Sigma experience may be an added advantage.
- Mining Industry knowledge
- Computer literate (MS Office and Navision)
- Valid driver’s license
