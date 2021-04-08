Quality Control Inspector

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a QC Inspector to join their team.

Salary is market-related (benefits include medical aid and pension)

Responsibilities

Perform regular Quality assessments on all incoming materials.

Reject all products and materials that fail to meet quality expectations.

Interpret drawings, plans and specifications to understand the requirements of products and services.

Inspecting output samples using industry-appropriate methods, such as comparing to standards, measuring product dimensions, examine functionality and compare the final product to the specifications.

Checking and recommending improvements to the production process, to ensure product excellence.

Maintain records of results and prepare required Quality Assurance forms.

Train the production team about quality control concerns to improve product excellence.

Resolve quality-related issues in a timely manner.

Maintain measurement equipment accurately by following calibration requirements and calling for repairs/calibration when and as needed.

Has authority and responsibility for stopping any operator/process to avoid continued production of defective parts/products.

Ensure that the authority to approve internal documentation, procedures, rules and processes are maintained at all times.

Ensure that effective communications systems are in place with all Departments and Suppliers to expedite the dissemination of information and provide for timely management reporting on a weekly basis.

Conduct Supplier Audits.

Conduct Over Inspections, internally and externally.

Stock, Equipment, Production & Stores Auditing.

Requirements

National Diploma – Mechanical or Quality Management.

3-5 years working experience in a similar role.

Strong understanding of quality control standards and testing techniques.

Six Sigma experience may be an added advantage.

Mining Industry knowledge

Computer literate (MS Office and Navision)

Valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Quality Control

Inspections

Audits

Six Sigma

