Quality Control Inspector

Apr 8, 2021

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a QC Inspector to join their team.

Salary is market-related (benefits include medical aid and pension)

Responsibilities

  • Perform regular Quality assessments on all incoming materials.
  • Reject all products and materials that fail to meet quality expectations.
  • Interpret drawings, plans and specifications to understand the requirements of products and services.
  • Inspecting output samples using industry-appropriate methods, such as comparing to standards, measuring product dimensions, examine functionality and compare the final product to the specifications.
  • Checking and recommending improvements to the production process, to ensure product excellence.
  • Maintain records of results and prepare required Quality Assurance forms.
  • Train the production team about quality control concerns to improve product excellence.
  • Resolve quality-related issues in a timely manner.
  • Maintain measurement equipment accurately by following calibration requirements and calling for repairs/calibration when and as needed.
  • Has authority and responsibility for stopping any operator/process to avoid continued production of defective parts/products.
  • Ensure that the authority to approve internal documentation, procedures, rules and processes are maintained at all times.
  • Ensure that effective communications systems are in place with all Departments and Suppliers to expedite the dissemination of information and provide for timely management reporting on a weekly basis.
  • Conduct Supplier Audits.
  • Conduct Over Inspections, internally and externally.
  • Stock, Equipment, Production & Stores Auditing.

Requirements

  • National Diploma – Mechanical or Quality Management.
  • 3-5 years working experience in a similar role.
  • Strong understanding of quality control standards and testing techniques.
  • Six Sigma experience may be an added advantage.
  • Mining Industry knowledge
  • Computer literate (MS Office and Navision)
  • Valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • Quality Control
  • Inspections
  • Audits
  • Six Sigma

