Quality Software Tester at redPanda Software

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as 1st line support for the team. Test defects raised by internal and external clients to validate defects.

Create defects with appropriate replication steps in the internal change control system.

Review functional and design stories to ensure full understanding of individual deliverables at the start of each sprint.

Develop, document and maintain functional test cases and other test artifacts like the test data, data validation etc.

Plan and execute regular regression cycles for software releases. Record results in testing software and ensure that defects are logged and communicated.

Ensure that release notes are up to date for each story / task completed in a sprint.

Participate in story time with the business analyst and technical lead / architect in refining the product backlog and high level estimations.

Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.

Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Business Analysts as required.

Support the development process by assisting with the QA estimation to deliver a story in a sprint.

Participate in planning meetings.

Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

Participate in the Daily Stand-up meetings.

CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES:

Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and also contribute successfully to team deliveries on complex, long-term projects.

Strong analytical ability and abstract thinking to be able to gather high-level business requirements effectively and QA the user stories and technical specifications.

Strong interpersonal skills. Listening attentively to requirements, in depth questioning, interpretation and ability to see the holistic view of the business and assess impact accordingly.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to document and present the results of analysis clearly and concisely.

Should have technical background or aptitude.

Able to Multi-task and manage multifaceted analysis projects (dual track).

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

Analytical thinker.

Critical thinking skills.

Delivery focused.

Team Player – must be able to work collaboratively with the Client, redPanda Executives, BAs, DPMs, Service Delivery Managers and Development Managers.

Keen attention to detail.

Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment.

Integrity and Professionalism.

Stays focused under pressure.

Desired Skills:

QA estimation

Test defects

Testing Software

Functional Test Cases

1st line support

About The Employer:

At redPanda Software we have a decade of experience in developing customised software for the retail and financial industries. Working with clients in South Africa, Africa and the UK, we have built our reputation for producing the highest quality solutions across the following specialised business processes: Customer Experience, Point of Sale, Data Warehousing, Credit Management, Insurance and Payment Systems. Our core values are: Harmony, Pride, and Accountability in everything we do.

