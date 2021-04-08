Retail investment Accountant

Apr 8, 2021

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Daily responsibilities

  • Daily bank reconciliations for all retail bank accounts
  • Monitoring the retail redemption bank account and ensuring the appropriate transfers are made each day
  • Daily capturing of banking i.e. daily payments to Mancos and the life company for investments and client collections
  • Reviewing daily investment transactions
  • Checking and authorising investment instructions to Mancos and life company
  • Quantifying any corrections that need to be processed

Weekly responsibilities

  • Determination of weekly initial commission payments to be made
  • Preparation of weekly FSP initial commission statements
  • Payment of initial commissions

Monthly responsibilities

  • Preparation of the trial balances for all the retail products namely retirement annuity fund, preservation funds, living annuity, investments policy and direct investment.
  • Expense and fee billings including checks and recons
  • Preparation of monthly FSP fee statements
  • Payment of expense and fee amounts
  • Review of monthly debit order reconciliations and preparation of debit order collections
  • Review of the monthly Income reconciliations
  • Calculation of PAYE tax on the Living Annuity
  • Preparation of PAYE files to be submitted to SARS for annuity payments (EMP201)
  • Preparation of monthly Reg 28 compliance checks for the retirement funds

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION:

  • BCom (Accounting) / BBusSc (Finance CA Option) or equivalent
  • Completed 3 years’ articles at an Auditing Firm
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Knowledge of Sage Pastel an advantage
  • Experience in the following Financial Services industries is an advantage:
  • Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP)
  • Collective Investment Schemes
  • Retirement Funds
  • Linked Life Companies

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

  • Strong organizational skills – a passion for getting things done quickly
  • Ability to work both within a team and individually
  • Ability to manage multiple projects while prioritizing work assignments.

Desired Skills:

  • Advanced Excel
  • Sage Pastel
  • Collective Investment Schemes
  • Retirement Funds
  • Linked Investment Service Provider

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

