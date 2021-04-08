Retail investment Accountant

RESPONSIBILITIES:
Daily responsibilities
- Daily bank reconciliations for all retail bank accounts
- Monitoring the retail redemption bank account and ensuring the appropriate transfers are made each day
- Daily capturing of banking i.e. daily payments to Mancos and the life company for investments and client collections
- Reviewing daily investment transactions
- Checking and authorising investment instructions to Mancos and life company
- Quantifying any corrections that need to be processed
Weekly responsibilities
- Determination of weekly initial commission payments to be made
- Preparation of weekly FSP initial commission statements
- Payment of initial commissions
Monthly responsibilities
- Preparation of the trial balances for all the retail products namely retirement annuity fund, preservation funds, living annuity, investments policy and direct investment.
- Expense and fee billings including checks and recons
- Preparation of monthly FSP fee statements
- Payment of expense and fee amounts
- Review of monthly debit order reconciliations and preparation of debit order collections
- Review of the monthly Income reconciliations
- Calculation of PAYE tax on the Living Annuity
- Preparation of PAYE files to be submitted to SARS for annuity payments (EMP201)
- Preparation of monthly Reg 28 compliance checks for the retirement funds
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION:
- BCom (Accounting) / BBusSc (Finance CA Option) or equivalent
- Completed 3 years’ articles at an Auditing Firm
- Advanced Excel skills
- Knowledge of Sage Pastel an advantage
- Experience in the following Financial Services industries is an advantage:
- Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP)
- Collective Investment Schemes
- Retirement Funds
- Linked Life Companies
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Strong organizational skills – a passion for getting things done quickly
- Ability to work both within a team and individually
- Ability to manage multiple projects while prioritizing work assignments.
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Excel
- Sage Pastel
- Collective Investment Schemes
- Retirement Funds
- Linked Investment Service Provider
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree