Sales Assistant

Our client, who leads the production and development of both hardware and software in the surveillance industry , urgently requires a Marketing Assistant. You will be reporting directly to the Marketing Director and will be responsible for taking on a variety of tasks that allow for the successful completion of planned marketing programs.

Key Skill Requirements

Assist with of social media accounts

Assist with design and content layout creation for weekly EDM newsletters. Email marketing – creation, delivery and enhancement and post online content on the company’s website and social media accounts

Assist with creation of advertising materials (e.g. print ads, on-line ads, brochures)

Attend events Nationwide when required to do so

Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.

Support in organizing various projects

Conduct market research and analyse consumer rating reports/questionnaires.

Update spreadsheets and databases. Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns

Prepare and deliver promotional presentations

Strong experience with the Adobe Suite or (Photoshop, Corel Draw, Benchmark, HubSpot, InDesign, Illustrator and the Microsoft Office Suite

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Understanding of basic business and marketing concepts.

Excellent time management skills and the ability to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment

Experience working in marketing or advertising

Basic understanding of marketing principles

Well-organised with a customer-oriented approach

Deliver weekly reporting and analytics, identify trends, and share insights and recommendations with cross-functional partners and clients

Additional Requirements

Willing to travel to different regions in South Africa

Must be South African Citizen

