Sales Assistant

Our client, who leads the production and development of both hardware and software in the surveillance industry , urgently requires a Marketing Assistant. You will be reporting directly to the Marketing Director and will be responsible for taking on a variety of tasks that allow for the successful completion of planned marketing programs.
Key Skill Requirements
- Assist with of social media accounts
- Assist with design and content layout creation for weekly EDM newsletters. Email marketing – creation, delivery and enhancement and post online content on the company’s website and social media accounts
- Assist with creation of advertising materials (e.g. print ads, on-line ads, brochures)
- Attend events Nationwide when required to do so
- Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.
- Support in organizing various projects
- Conduct market research and analyse consumer rating reports/questionnaires.
- Update spreadsheets and databases. Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns
- Prepare and deliver promotional presentations
- Strong experience with the Adobe Suite or (Photoshop, Corel Draw, Benchmark, HubSpot, InDesign, Illustrator and the Microsoft Office Suite
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Understanding of basic business and marketing concepts.
- Excellent time management skills and the ability to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Experience working in marketing or advertising
- Basic understanding of marketing principles
- Well-organised with a customer-oriented approach
- Deliver weekly reporting and analytics, identify trends, and share insights and recommendations with cross-functional partners and clients
Additional Requirements
- Willing to travel to different regions in South Africa
- Must be South African Citizen