Sales Assistant

Apr 8, 2021

Our client, who leads the production and development of both hardware and software in the surveillance industry , urgently requires a Marketing Assistant. You will be reporting directly to the Marketing Director and will be responsible for taking on a variety of tasks that allow for the successful completion of planned marketing programs.

Key Skill Requirements

  • Assist with of social media accounts
  • Assist with design and content layout creation for weekly EDM newsletters. Email marketing – creation, delivery and enhancement and post online content on the company’s website and social media accounts
  • Assist with creation of advertising materials (e.g. print ads, on-line ads, brochures)
  • Attend events Nationwide when required to do so
  • Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.
  • Support in organizing various projects
  • Conduct market research and analyse consumer rating reports/questionnaires.
  • Update spreadsheets and databases. Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns
  • Prepare and deliver promotional presentations
  • Strong experience with the Adobe Suite or (Photoshop, Corel Draw, Benchmark, HubSpot, InDesign, Illustrator and the Microsoft Office Suite
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Understanding of basic business and marketing concepts.
  • Excellent time management skills and the ability to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment
  • Experience working in marketing or advertising
  • Basic understanding of marketing principles
  • Well-organised with a customer-oriented approach
  • Deliver weekly reporting and analytics, identify trends, and share insights and recommendations with cross-functional partners and clients

Additional Requirements

  • Willing to travel to different regions in South Africa
  • Must be South African Citizen

