Sales Manager

Apr 8, 2021

IntelliStaff is looking for an experienced Sales Manager from the Manufacturing Sector with strong technical abilities to head up a sales team.

Area: Industria Johannesburg

Start Date: ASAP

MUST HAVE 5- YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

To ensure the effective management of the sales department as well as the growth of the sales portfolio (new business) in line with the business strategy.

Requirements: If you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered

  • Tertiary Qualification in Sales/ Marketing
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience at sales management level within a manufacturing company.
  • Proven sales management track record.
  • Own reliable vehicle and valid drivers’ license

Responsibilities:

  • Sales revenue growth (new customers & markets) according to business targets.
  • Developing effective sales strategies and executing these through tactical planning.
  • Manage current sales portfolio (existing customer base).
  • Accurate sales forecasting and the delivery of the sales forecast each month.
  • Monitor monthly order book.
  • Develop annual sales budgets.
  • Manage the sales team effectively by allocating resources and monitoring daily sales call reports.
  • Run weekly sales meetings to ensure continuity of existing business as well as growth plans for new and current customers.
  • Sign off on weekly sales call plans.
  • Sales reports such as new business reports, forecast reports, open quote reports, lost customers or customers under threat, etc. need to be submitted weekly.
  • Represent the sales team at the weekly management meeting.
  • Attend the morning production meetings to discuss priorities.
  • Represent the company at customers as a member of the company management team.
  • Discuss pricing of new inquiries with factory manager for approval.
  • Present tooling costs to the General Manager for approval.
  • Monitor and resolve overdue debtors.
  • Timeous close out of open credit applications by the sales team.

Interactions and Support:

  • Senior management team
  • Sales team
  • Customers
  • Debtors Department
  • Creditors Department
  • QA
  • Services department.

Competencies/ Skills:

  • Competent team manager with good leadership skills
  • Able to manage a strong & diverse sales team.
  • Able to work with budgets & forecasts.
  • Excellent at building customer relations.
  • Fluent in presenting to customers at levels from buyer to board.
  • Ability to build and execute sales strategies.
  • Computer literate and advanced level of Excel, Word & PowerPoint.
  • Excellent sales acumen but well-grounded & skilled negotiator.
  • Good financial acumen with the ability to understand sales-related financials.
  • Strategic thinker but able to implement strategies and deliver results.
  • Team player who can lead a diverse team.
  • Ability to work in a high-paced environment and with a strong and experienced management team.
  • Understanding corrugated manufacturing processes is advantageous.

Employer & Job Benefits:

