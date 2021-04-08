IntelliStaff is looking for an experienced Sales Manager from the Manufacturing Sector with strong technical abilities to head up a sales team.
Area: Industria Johannesburg
Start Date: ASAP
MUST HAVE 5- YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY
Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):
To ensure the effective management of the sales department as well as the growth of the sales portfolio (new business) in line with the business strategy.
Requirements: If you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered
- Tertiary Qualification in Sales/ Marketing
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience at sales management level within a manufacturing company.
- Proven sales management track record.
- Own reliable vehicle and valid drivers’ license
Responsibilities:
- Sales revenue growth (new customers & markets) according to business targets.
- Developing effective sales strategies and executing these through tactical planning.
- Manage current sales portfolio (existing customer base).
- Accurate sales forecasting and the delivery of the sales forecast each month.
- Monitor monthly order book.
- Develop annual sales budgets.
- Manage the sales team effectively by allocating resources and monitoring daily sales call reports.
- Run weekly sales meetings to ensure continuity of existing business as well as growth plans for new and current customers.
- Sign off on weekly sales call plans.
- Sales reports such as new business reports, forecast reports, open quote reports, lost customers or customers under threat, etc. need to be submitted weekly.
- Represent the sales team at the weekly management meeting.
- Attend the morning production meetings to discuss priorities.
- Represent the company at customers as a member of the company management team.
- Discuss pricing of new inquiries with factory manager for approval.
- Present tooling costs to the General Manager for approval.
- Monitor and resolve overdue debtors.
- Timeous close out of open credit applications by the sales team.
Interactions and Support:
- Senior management team
- Sales team
- Customers
- Debtors Department
- Creditors Department
- QA
- Services department.
Competencies/ Skills:
- Competent team manager with good leadership skills
- Able to manage a strong & diverse sales team.
- Able to work with budgets & forecasts.
- Excellent at building customer relations.
- Fluent in presenting to customers at levels from buyer to board.
- Ability to build and execute sales strategies.
- Computer literate and advanced level of Excel, Word & PowerPoint.
- Excellent sales acumen but well-grounded & skilled negotiator.
- Good financial acumen with the ability to understand sales-related financials.
- Strategic thinker but able to implement strategies and deliver results.
- Team player who can lead a diverse team.
- Ability to work in a high-paced environment and with a strong and experienced management team.
- Understanding corrugated manufacturing processes is advantageous.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Yes