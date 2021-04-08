Sales Manager

IntelliStaff is looking for an experienced Sales Manager from the Manufacturing Sector with strong technical abilities to head up a sales team.

Area: Industria Johannesburg

Start Date: ASAP

MUST HAVE 5- YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

To ensure the effective management of the sales department as well as the growth of the sales portfolio (new business) in line with the business strategy.

Requirements: If you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered

Tertiary Qualification in Sales/ Marketing

Minimum of 5 years’ experience at sales management level within a manufacturing company.

Proven sales management track record.

Own reliable vehicle and valid drivers’ license

Responsibilities:

Sales revenue growth (new customers & markets) according to business targets.

Developing effective sales strategies and executing these through tactical planning.

Manage current sales portfolio (existing customer base).

Accurate sales forecasting and the delivery of the sales forecast each month.

Monitor monthly order book.

Develop annual sales budgets.

Manage the sales team effectively by allocating resources and monitoring daily sales call reports.

Run weekly sales meetings to ensure continuity of existing business as well as growth plans for new and current customers.

Sign off on weekly sales call plans.

Sales reports such as new business reports, forecast reports, open quote reports, lost customers or customers under threat, etc. need to be submitted weekly.

Represent the sales team at the weekly management meeting.

Attend the morning production meetings to discuss priorities.

Represent the company at customers as a member of the company management team.

Discuss pricing of new inquiries with factory manager for approval.

Present tooling costs to the General Manager for approval.

Monitor and resolve overdue debtors.

Timeous close out of open credit applications by the sales team.

Interactions and Support:

Senior management team

Sales team

Customers

Debtors Department

Creditors Department

QA

Services department.

Competencies/ Skills:

Competent team manager with good leadership skills

Able to manage a strong & diverse sales team.

Able to work with budgets & forecasts.

Excellent at building customer relations.

Fluent in presenting to customers at levels from buyer to board.

Ability to build and execute sales strategies.

Computer literate and advanced level of Excel, Word & PowerPoint.

Excellent sales acumen but well-grounded & skilled negotiator.

Good financial acumen with the ability to understand sales-related financials.

Strategic thinker but able to implement strategies and deliver results.

Team player who can lead a diverse team.

Ability to work in a high-paced environment and with a strong and experienced management team.

Understanding corrugated manufacturing processes is advantageous.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Yes

Learn more/Apply for this position