Sales Representative

Apr 8, 2021

We are urgently looking for a Sales Representative with experience in the Construction Industry.

Area: Roodeport

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

To develop new business and generate opportunities with existing and new clients

Requirements: If you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered

  • Matric
  • Proven sales track record will be advantageous
  • Valid drivers’ license
  • Strong, relentless personality
  • Hardworking team player that can work under pressure
  • Good communication and administrative skills
  • Be able to self-manage
  • Honesty and Integrity
  • Must be results orientated, highly motivated and target focused
  • Ability to build good relationships

Responsibilities:

  • Active procuring of orders for the business unit (new business development).
  • Achieve sales target and maintain sales margins.
  • Provide effective customer service function which includes but is not limited to sales visits and client retention.
  • Develop and maintain data base for all new and existing clients.
  • Stay abreast of market requirements, needs and trends through personal visits to external organisations and customers.
  • Promoting company products and their use.
  • Seek new markets for existing and new products.
  • Cold Calling all leads

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No

