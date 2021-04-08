We are urgently looking for a Sales Representative with experience in the Construction Industry.
Area: Roodeport
Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):
To develop new business and generate opportunities with existing and new clients
Requirements: If you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered
- Matric
- Proven sales track record will be advantageous
- Valid drivers’ license
- Strong, relentless personality
- Hardworking team player that can work under pressure
- Good communication and administrative skills
- Be able to self-manage
- Honesty and Integrity
- Must be results orientated, highly motivated and target focused
- Ability to build good relationships
Responsibilities:
- Active procuring of orders for the business unit (new business development).
- Achieve sales target and maintain sales margins.
- Provide effective customer service function which includes but is not limited to sales visits and client retention.
- Develop and maintain data base for all new and existing clients.
- Stay abreast of market requirements, needs and trends through personal visits to external organisations and customers.
- Promoting company products and their use.
- Seek new markets for existing and new products.
- Cold Calling all leads
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No