Sales Representative

We are urgently looking for a Sales Representative with experience in the Construction Industry.

Area: Roodeport

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

To develop new business and generate opportunities with existing and new clients

Requirements: If you do not meet the requirements, your application will not be considered

Matric

Proven sales track record will be advantageous

Valid drivers’ license

Strong, relentless personality

Hardworking team player that can work under pressure

Good communication and administrative skills

Be able to self-manage

Honesty and Integrity

Must be results orientated, highly motivated and target focused

Ability to build good relationships

Responsibilities:

Active procuring of orders for the business unit (new business development).

Achieve sales target and maintain sales margins.

Provide effective customer service function which includes but is not limited to sales visits and client retention.

Develop and maintain data base for all new and existing clients.

Stay abreast of market requirements, needs and trends through personal visits to external organisations and customers.

Promoting company products and their use.

Seek new markets for existing and new products.

Cold Calling all leads

