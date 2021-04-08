SECTOR SPECIALIST IN ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

SECTOR SPECIALIST – ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE
LOCATION: PRETORIA
- Position: Permanent
- Location: Pretoria
- Remuneration: The salary is between R1,2 MILLION and 2 MILLION CTC pa depending on skills, knowledge and experience
- Closing Date: 14th of April 2021
REQUIREMENTS
- Post graduate Degree in Commerce, Finance, Engineering or equivalent
- 5 – 8 years relevant experience
- Research experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy
- Experience of implementing research views in portfolios would be highly desirable
DUTIES
- Produce Industry leading proprietary research that generates Investment views and ideas in the Energy and Infrastructure sector
- Manage the Investment identification process across Energy and Infrastructure sectors
- Research and analysis impact of current as well as evolving macro themes and trends in Energy and Infrastructure sectors
- Develop industry leading knowledge on sectorial key value creation drivers and response to various macro environments
- Identify and generate sector, intra-sector and cross sector investable opportunities
- Develop models to estimate Economic (GDP) impact as well as Fund (Returns) potential impact of the sector
- Remain up-to-date on developments in global financial markets and economics
- Specialization in Energy and Infrastructure sector
- Assist deal teams understanding the key risks and opportunities during the due diligence process, when potential investments are being evaluated
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Financial modelling skills
- Excellent writing and communication skills
- Excellent presentation skills
- Ability to work alone and in a team
- Time management
- Performance and result oriented
- Ability to deal with pressure/stress
- Stay abreast with latest trends in the economy
- Problem solving skills
- Ability to evaluate market intelligence
- Customer service orientated
- Management skills
- Analytical thinker
- Good understanding of Risk
Desired Skills:
- implementing research views in portfolios
- industry research
- Financial Modelling
- Develop models to estimate Economic (GDP) impact
- evaluate market intelligence
- Specialization in Energy and Infrastructure sector
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours