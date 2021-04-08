Senior Fire Engineer

The Fire Engineer will be part of the Fire Engineering Team to serve as an expert technical consultant on fire safety, fire prevention, fire protection and life safety engineering issues for internal and external clients. The Fire Engineer will be responsible for the project management for all fire safety and fire system design aspects of all assigned projects. They will also form a critical part of the fire team as a whole and work together with the other fire engineers, technicians, draughtsman, etc.

Key Responsibilities:

Consulting engineering and project management for all fire safety and fire system design aspects of all assigned projects.

Develop fire safety plans for evacuation, way finding, firefighting equipment, fire rated construction, escape widths, etc. including the use of value-added methods such as computer-aided hydraulic design, CFD analysis, evacuation modelling etc. Our BIM team will do the actual drawing work.

Write reports detailing rational designs that deviate from the DTS solutions.

Assist junior engineers with technical designs and queries.

Meetings with clients, architects and other professional team members.

Consult with authorities to discuss safety regulations and to recommend deviations as necessary for projects.

Design fire detection, sprinkler systems, gas suppression, smoke control systems, etc. including the use of value added methods such as computer-aided hydraulic design, CFD analysis, etc. Our BIM team will do the actual drawing work.

Review drawings by our BIM team in 2D and 3D platforms.

Prepare tender documents and specifications for various fire protection systems and adjudication reports etc.

Site inspections and construction monitoring.

Financial management of contracts, fee proposals, invoicing, etc.

Fee proposals, time management, resource management, etc. of projects.

Involvement in management responsibilities, such as revenue forecasts, resource management, bidding on and winning new projects, client liaison, etc.

Liaising with the Authority Having Jurisdiction on plan approval and signing off buildings that comply with the building regulations and fire designs, and to obtain an occupancy certificate.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Bachelor Degree or Technology Degree from an accredited university.

Professional Registration with ECSA. (Pr. Eng. Or Pr. Tech. Eng.)

5 -10 years’ experience in Fire Engineering

Experience within Consulting Engineering Industry advantageous.

Knowledge and experience in the built environment, building services, etc.

Quality Control Analysis

Computer aided design skills such as Pyrosim, Pathfinder, Canute and other similarly approved software.

Knowledge and experience in all local fire safety codes is key to carry out code compliant fire safety designs. E.g., NBR, SANS 10400, ASIB, etc.

Knowledge and experience in other international codes and standards to carry out rational fire designs is also required. E.g., BS 9999, NFPA 101, BS 7974, IFEG, etc.

Desired Skills:

fire engineering

ECSA

Pyrosim

Pathfinder

Canute

BS 9999

fire safety codes

Consulting Engineering

fire system design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

