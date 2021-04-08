Senior Graphic Designer (Conceptual) at Headhunters

Our multi-award-winning client, a dynamic Advertising and Brand Agency, is currently seeking a Senior Conceptual Graphic Designer, to be based in the friendly coastal city of Port Elizabeth.

Our ideal candidate is a proactive individual, with well-developed critical and conceptual thinking skills, who is able to process, react to, and solve design problems in a timely manner.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Four-year related degree.

A minimum of five years of design experience in an in-house creative department, design firm or advertising agency.

Great knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.

Ability to be permanently based in Port Elizabeth is non-negotiable.

Strong conceptual skills, high-level sense of design, layout and typography, with the ability to offer a variety of design solutions.

Strong creative, organisational, problem-solving, and time-management skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Expert knowledge in graphic and print production process.

Work well with tight deadlines in a team environment.

Able to take projects from start to finish with minimal supervision.

Must be able to apply style guides creatively, while upholding brand identity for multiple clients.

Candidates who can start immediately will receive preference.

JOB DUTIES:

Creating innovative design solutions, from brand identity development to art direction on campaigns and rollout.

Keeping informed on latest trends and forecasts.

Be able to communicate and facilitate the art direction and formatting of design deliverables and produce necessary communications pieces in both print and digital environments for a wide range of clients.

Collaborate internally, as well as with clients to conceptualise and execute creative solutions that can be translated across various media platforms.

Working closely with the creative director (or project lead) to find the best possible creative solutions for multiple projects.

Guide and advise fellow employees in both the creative process and client management to foster stronger working relationships and solutions (junior designer, interns, etc.).

Assist in supervising interns, responsible for assigning tasks, overseeing and coaching on the creative process.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Creatively seek out new design solutions and maintain cutting edge industry knowledge.

Assist in the planning and creative process of new client acquisition.

Pre- and post-production quality checks.

Submit creative deliverables within the agreed-upon deadline and budget.

Attend meetings as assigned.

Design of marketing communication pieces, including overall theme development, individual piece designs, etc.

Manage production of all print pieces from conception to completion.

Proactively recommend creative communications for marketing proposals.

Kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

