Senior Graphic Designer (Conceptual) at Headhunters

Our multi-award-winning client, a dynamic Advertising and Brand Agency, is currently seeking a Senior Conceptual Graphic Designer, to be based in the friendly coastal city of Port Elizabeth.
Our ideal candidate is a proactive individual, with well-developed critical and conceptual thinking skills, who is able to process, react to, and solve design problems in a timely manner.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Four-year related degree.
- A minimum of five years of design experience in an in-house creative department, design firm or advertising agency.
- Great knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.
- Ability to be permanently based in Port Elizabeth is non-negotiable.
- Strong conceptual skills, high-level sense of design, layout and typography, with the ability to offer a variety of design solutions.
- Strong creative, organisational, problem-solving, and time-management skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Expert knowledge in graphic and print production process.
- Work well with tight deadlines in a team environment.
- Able to take projects from start to finish with minimal supervision.
- Must be able to apply style guides creatively, while upholding brand identity for multiple clients.
- Candidates who can start immediately will receive preference.
JOB DUTIES:
- Creating innovative design solutions, from brand identity development to art direction on campaigns and rollout.
- Keeping informed on latest trends and forecasts.
- Be able to communicate and facilitate the art direction and formatting of design deliverables and produce necessary communications pieces in both print and digital environments for a wide range of clients.
- Collaborate internally, as well as with clients to conceptualise and execute creative solutions that can be translated across various media platforms.
- Working closely with the creative director (or project lead) to find the best possible creative solutions for multiple projects.
- Guide and advise fellow employees in both the creative process and client management to foster stronger working relationships and solutions (junior designer, interns, etc.).
- Assist in supervising interns, responsible for assigning tasks, overseeing and coaching on the creative process.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Creatively seek out new design solutions and maintain cutting edge industry knowledge.
- Assist in the planning and creative process of new client acquisition.
- Pre- and post-production quality checks.
- Submit creative deliverables within the agreed-upon deadline and budget.
- Attend meetings as assigned.
- Design of marketing communication pieces, including overall theme development, individual piece designs, etc.
- Manage production of all print pieces from conception to completion.
- Proactively recommend creative communications for marketing proposals.
