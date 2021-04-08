Senior Graphic Designer (Conceptual) at Headhunters

Our multi-award-winning client, a dynamic Advertising and Brand Agency, is currently seeking a Senior Conceptual Graphic Designer, to be based in the friendly coastal city of Port Elizabeth.

Our ideal candidate is a proactive individual, with well-developed critical and conceptual thinking skills, who is able to process, react to, and solve design problems in a timely manner.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Four-year related degree.
  • A minimum of five years of design experience in an in-house creative department, design firm or advertising agency.
  • Great knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.
  • Ability to be permanently based in Port Elizabeth is non-negotiable.
  • Strong conceptual skills, high-level sense of design, layout and typography, with the ability to offer a variety of design solutions.
  • Strong creative, organisational, problem-solving, and time-management skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Expert knowledge in graphic and print production process.
  • Work well with tight deadlines in a team environment.
  • Able to take projects from start to finish with minimal supervision.
  • Must be able to apply style guides creatively, while upholding brand identity for multiple clients.
  • Candidates who can start immediately will receive preference.

JOB DUTIES:

  • Creating innovative design solutions, from brand identity development to art direction on campaigns and rollout.
  • Keeping informed on latest trends and forecasts.
  • Be able to communicate and facilitate the art direction and formatting of design deliverables and produce necessary communications pieces in both print and digital environments for a wide range of clients.
  • Collaborate internally, as well as with clients to conceptualise and execute creative solutions that can be translated across various media platforms.
  • Working closely with the creative director (or project lead) to find the best possible creative solutions for multiple projects.
  • Guide and advise fellow employees in both the creative process and client management to foster stronger working relationships and solutions (junior designer, interns, etc.).
  • Assist in supervising interns, responsible for assigning tasks, overseeing and coaching on the creative process.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Creatively seek out new design solutions and maintain cutting edge industry knowledge.
  • Assist in the planning and creative process of new client acquisition.
  • Pre- and post-production quality checks.
  • Submit creative deliverables within the agreed-upon deadline and budget.
  • Attend meetings as assigned.
  • Design of marketing communication pieces, including overall theme development, individual piece designs, etc.
  • Manage production of all print pieces from conception to completion.
  • Proactively recommend creative communications for marketing proposals.

Kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

